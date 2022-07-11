As good looking as this new generation of 8 Series Gran Coupe is, it still isn’t as good looking as its predecessor, the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe. The is still one of the very best looking BMWs of this century and its ALPINA version is the best looking version of it. So when I saw an ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe up for sale on Cars and Bids, I have to admit that I audibly squealed a little bit.

Full disclosure, I have a bit of a soft spot for the B6 Gran Coupe. My first ever work event for BMWBLOG was at BMW of Manhattan, at a party BMW was throwing the night before the NY Auto Show. At that party was the North American reveal of the B6 Gran Coupe and it was there, in the showroom, for me to check out for the first time. That event was the first time I felt like I was actually doing this job for real and that was a very cool feeling, so the ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe will always have a special place in my admittedly mostly barren heart.

It’s also just objectively a gorgeous car, with a low, sleek, muscular design, perfect wheels, and spot-on proportions. It’s bite-the-back-of-your-hand pretty and I don’t think BMW has debuted a better looking car since. Inside it’s special, too. I maintain that the F06-generation 6 Series family had one of the best BMW interiors of the modern era because it was unique. Its passenger-side waterfall effect, from the dashboard down to the center console, still looks great today. And this ALPINA version, with its two-tone cream/black color combination and stunning wood trim is exquisite. Also, look at those gauges—those are proper gauges, BMW.

Under the hood is a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 600 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to rival the current M8 Gran Coupe. It sends its power through an eight-speed auto to all four wheels, as per usual with modern Bimmers. This specific 2015 model looks to be in really good condition, with minimal signs of wear and only 11,300 miles on the odometer. Admittedly, N63 engines aren’t well known for their reliability but ALPINA’s tuning might fix some of those issues.

There are still two days left on the auction and the current bid is up to $48,500. I’m honestly unsure just how high this price will go but I’d reckon it’s likely worth whatever it reaches. The ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe is a rare, gorgeous, and fantastic car to drive. It’s the sort of car any enthusiast would love to own for many, many years.

[Source: Cars and Bids]