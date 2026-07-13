The first electric X5 made its public debut over the weekend in the UK where BMW brought the iX5 in a high-end specification with plenty of options.

Article Summary Two weeks after its world premiere, the BMW iX5 made its first appearance at one of the most important auto shows of the year.

The 2027 BMW iX5 showed up in Goodwood with a Grey Pine metallic color and the M Sport Package.

The iX5 won't be available to order in Europe until early October, with deliveries kicking off in early 2027.

It’s only been a couple of weeks since the new BMW X5 broke cover, and now its electric sibling has made its auto show debut. Granted, the Goodwood Festival of Speed isn’t a traditional motor show, as it’s far more dynamic, but it still serves as a venue for new vehicle debuts. The iX5 appeared in the UK over the weekend, months before the order books open.

Available initially only as the iX5 60 xDrive, the first-ever X5 without a combustion engine will go on sale in Europe in early October. Customer deliveries are scheduled to begin in early 2027, so early adopters are in for a long wait. In the meantime, BMW is easing the wait by showing off the iX5 in a high-end specification, as the pre-production prototype displayed at Goodwood is far from a standard model.

For starters, BMW dressed the electric X5 in optional Pine Grey metallic paint and paired it with the M Sport Package. It also skipped the standard 21-inch wheels in favor of a larger 22-inch set, although buyers can go one size bigger. For the first time since the X5 debuted in 1999, it’s available with optional 23-inch factory wheels.

Smoke White Leather Interior With Matching Steering Wheel

Since the Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place in the UK, BMW fittingly brought a right-hand-drive iX5. Whoever configured this example splurged on an Individual leather interior finished in Smoke White, complete with a matching steering wheel. This build also features the Individual Clear & Bold upgrade, which adds genuine slate trim to the center console. It’s currently mandatory on all early X5 builds, as BMW estimates buyers will have to wait until December to order the luxury SUV without the stone accents.

While the slate trim is mandatory for now, the same isn’t true for the passenger screen. BMW brought the iX5 to Goodwood with the optional 14.6-inch touchscreen, but unlike the facelifted 7 Series, you’re not forced to have it. If you’re curious to see how the dashboard looks without it, we covered the base configuration when the configurator went live for the six-cylinder gasoline and diesel models in Germany.

The 60 xDrive will lead the charge (pun intended) for the electric X5, but more variants are on the way. BMW has already confirmed an M Performance version of the iX5, while a full-fat X5 M could follow as well. At the other end of the lineup, it’s reasonable to expect more affordable models, perhaps an iX5 50 xDrive or something similar.

Photos: Bimmer Today