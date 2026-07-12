A well-known BMW insider claims the 3 Series G51 is coming to the United States with a gas engine, but our sources say it's not a done deal.

Article Summary BMW has already confirmed a fully electric i3 Touring while hinting at another generation of the 3 Series wagon with combustion engines.

Codenamed G51, the gas-fueled version is believed to get a US visa, but a final decision hasn't been taken yet.

BMW hasn't sold a 3 Series Touring in the United States since 2019.

BMW is full steam ahead with the Neue Klasse rollout, planning to launch around 40 models by the end of next year. We’ve already seen a few of them, including the iX3, i3, 7 Series facelift, and, more recently, the fifth-generation X5. The remainder of the year should bring the combustion-powered 3 Series Sedan and the electric-only iX4.

2027 will be just as busy, with the already confirmed second-generation X7 joined by the 5 Series facelift. All are coming to the United States, and a new report claims they may be joined by a 3 Series Touring. The G51 with combustion engines is likely to premiere at some point next year, potentially after the i3 Touring. BMW has all but confirmed another 3 Series wagon with conventional drivetrains, so there’s a good chance it’s happening.

We’re holding out hope the smaller of BMW’s two wagons will get a US visa in light of a new report from a well-known company insider. A veteran member of the Bimmer Post forums claims to have it on good authority that the future 3 Series Touring is headed stateside in a single variant. It’s unclear whether it will be a gasoline or plug-in hybrid model. Either way, the G51 designation is a telltale sign there’s a combustion engine under the hood.

However, our own sources say it’s not a done deal yet. As things stand, the wagon has a 50:50 chance of making it to the US. It’s also too early to know which version of the 3 Series Touring would come to America. Some buyers would want an M350, while others would prefer a more affordable four-cylinder model or a thrifty plug-in hybrid.

Another M3 Touring Is A Definite Maybe

Bringing the 3 Series Touring to the US would also increase the chances of seeing a long-roof M3 there, provided BMW builds one. For now, the company hasn’t said a word about whether the wagon will get the full M treatment, only confirming the G84 sedan with an evolution of the inline-six. It has, however, acknowledged that it’s considering selling an M3 Touring in the US if the model gets the green light. It would make things right after America sadly missed out on the G81.

Given the unexpected success of the larger M5 Touring in North America, offering a smaller and more affordable alternative would make sense. As always, nothing is official until BMW says so. With the G51 likely launching in the second half of 2027, another M3 Touring probably wouldn’t arrive until 2029 or later. Mirroring the sedan, the more practical model would use a mild-hybrid S58 with more than 500 horsepower, all-wheel drive, and an automatic transmission.

But one step at a time. The first order of business is to introduce the i3 Touring. That’s the model BMW teased during Oliver Zipse’s final speech as CEO back in March. The combustion-engine equivalent should follow a few months later, also in 2027. Another missing piece of the puzzle is whether BMW intends to offer M Performance and full M versions of the electric 3 Series Touring (NA1). Either way, exciting times lie ahead for the 3 Series.

Source: Bimmer Post