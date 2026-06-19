BMW finally reveals how much you can stuff inside the trunks of its new electric 3 Series Sedan. Should you need more, a wagon is already on the way.

Article Summary The new BMW i3 has a front trunk with a cargo capacity of 31 liters.

The rear trunk will swallow up to 420 liters.

Both cargo capacities are considerably smaller compared to the new BMW iX3 crossover.

When BMW phased out the i3 hatchback in 2022, it repurposed the moniker for an electric 3 Series sold in China. The EV was based on the locally produced long-wheelbase (G28) model and used the same CLAR platform as the global version. Since it shared its underpinnings with the gas-powered car, the sedan didn’t have a front trunk like the quirky i3 city car before it.

As of 2026, the frunk is officially back in the i3. We already got a glimpse of the front cargo area when BMW introduced the NA0 a few months ago. Now, we’re finally learning how much stuff you can actually cram under the hood. The first sedan in the modern Neue Klasse era offers 31 liters, or nearly 1.1 cubic feet, of storage up front. For reference, the new iX3 (NA5) can swallow nearly twice as much, at 58 liters (2 cubic feet).

Of course, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the i3 has a smaller frunk. SUVs have a taller front section than the low-slung nose of a sedan. That said, some electric sedans do a better job of offering front-trunk capacity. For example, the Tesla Model 3 offers 88 liters (3.1 cubic feet), nearly three times as much as the BMW i3.

2026 BMW i3 Rear Trunk Capacity: 420 Liters

As for the conventional trunk at the back, the luggage capacity is 420 liters (14.8 cubic feet). That’s 100 liters (3.5 cubic feet) less than the iX3 and 174 liters (6.1 cubic feet) less than the Model 3. It’s worth noting that the new i3 is actually a smidge longer than its Tesla rival, yet it can’t match its cargo-carrying capabilities.

BMW doesn’t say how much cargo space is available with the rear seats folded, but we do know the iX3 can accommodate up to 1,750 liters (61.8 cubic feet). Needless to say, the figure will be significantly lower for the i3 due to its sedan body style.

Looking ahead, the already announced i3 Touring should bridge the gap between the rear cargo capacities of the sedan and crossover. Codenamed NA1, the electric wagon will likely use the sedan’s front trunk rather than the crossover’s larger frunk. BMW will build the wagon in Munich, possibly from 2027, when it will join the sedan on the assembly line.

Another electric BMW model planned for this segment is the iX4 (NA6), which will likely share its frunk capacity with the iX3. Spy photos have revealed a heavily sloped roofline that is bound to significantly compromise rear cargo space. Whether rear-seat headroom will also take a hit remains unclear, but it’s certainly possible. It’s all in the name of style, or so they say. BMW will likely build the coupe-styled SUV in Debrecen, Hungary, and have the swoopy EV on sale in 2027.