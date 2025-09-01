Hell didn’t freeze over when BMW M dipped its toes into the electric segment with the i4 M50. It’ll still be scorching hot down there when the M3 of EVs arrives in 2027. Meanwhile, the “ZA0,” as it’s known within Munich, still has years of testing ahead. A new spy video shows a fully camouflaged prototype being pushed hard around the Nürburgring.

Yes, it looks heavy, but what did you expect? An M3 G80 with xDrive already tips the scales at 1,765 kilograms, even in the lighter CS specification. The electric super sedan is likely to cross the 2,000-kg threshold once you factor in a battery pack with Gen6 round cells. As for the driven wheels, it’s unclear whether the test vehicle was RWD or AWD. Our money is on the former, with future versions likely to adopt xDrive by adding electric motors to the front axle for increased power.

BMW taunted us with a quad-motor setup delivering 1,341 horsepower, but the electric M3 certainly won’t go that far. We’ve heard the initial rear-wheel-drive variant will make roughly half that figure, packing around 670 hp. Whatever the case, the prototype appears to be impressively quick on the straights, but it remains to be seen whether it can match the agility of the G80 in the corners, given the weight penalty.

As spotted in the latest batch of spy photos, some of the camouflage has come off the front end. BMW is now showing the test car’s wide lower air intakes. The fenders remain hidden, but the pronounced arches are a clear sign this isn’t a regular i3 sedan (“NA0”). Its low stance further suggests the prototype benefits from M trickery.

While early reports claimed the car would be called the “iM3,” BMW has since confirmed that won’t be the case. Instead, the high-performance sports sedan is expected to carry the familiar “M3” badge. That would be a bold move, considering another gas-powered M3 is planned. We’re talking about the “G84,” due in 2028 with an inline-six, a year after the potent EV.

Sticking with the traditional moniker for the electric version would signal BMW’s confidence that the car will be an M3 first and an electric vehicle second. By not separating the ICE from the EV, the M division is effectively saying the latter can live up to the legend of the former. The traditional M3 celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, having debuted at the 1985 Frankfurt Motor Show. The seventh-generation model is likely to be the last with a gas engine.

Video: CarSpyMedia / YouTube