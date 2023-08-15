2023 BMW 760i xDrive Review – A 1,000 Mile Road Trip

A Thousand-Mile Journey in the New BMW Flagship
Last fall, I caught my first glimpse of the 2023 BMW 760i xDrive in Palm Springs. While the experience was certainly memorable, it left me craving for more. Fast forward a few months later and I find myself once again behind the wheel of the V8-powered luxury limousine. This time, I embarked on a week-long journey with the new 7 Series to explore every facet of its luxury, comfort, and futuristic tech features. My chosen method? A thousand-mile round trip that would take me from the urban settings of Chicago to the stunning natural beauty of the Lake of the Ozarks.
2023 BMW 760i xDrive Performance: A V8 Powerhouse
The BMW 7 Series has always been synonymous with extravagance, and the 2023 model amplifies this reputation to new heights. To truly understand its essence, a long road trip offered the perfect canvas. My test car, the 2023 BMW 760i xDrive, stands as the pinnacle of the 7 Series lineup, propelled by an M-engineered powerhouse: the S68 4.4-liter TwinTurbo V8. The powerplant makes a remarkable 536 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, translating to a 0-60 mph sprint accomplished in a mere 4.1 seconds. An 8-speed automatic transmission is paired with a 48-volt electric motor, giving additional torque for smoother acceleration while improving fuel efficiency.
2023 BMW 760i xDrive
Good
- Comfortable ride, very plush
- Packed with technology
- Great interior design and luxury features
Bad
- Controversial design
- Lack of physical buttons
- Expensive
Of course, this is a press car so it came packed with options and features. The starting MSRP of $113,600 is a gateway to indulgence, but my fully-loaded 760i ascends to a staggering price: $162,045. The options list starts with a $12,000 Aventurine Red and Black Sapphire two-tone paint. The Executive Lounge package beckons with its $7,200 allure, complemented by the Theater Screen, Cashmere-covered seats ($6,450), 21-inch M wheels, Executive Package, Premium Package, M Sport Pro Package, luxury rear seating package, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, and the useful Driving Assistance Professional Package.