2023 BMW 760i xDrive Review – A 1,000 Mile Road Trip

Is the 2023 BMW 760i xDrive Finally Better Than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

15 August 2023 / 5 minutes read

A Thousand-Mile Journey in the New BMW Flagship

Last fall, I caught my first glimpse of the 2023 BMW 760i xDrive in Palm Springs. While the experience was certainly memorable, it left me craving for more. Fast forward a few months later and I find myself once again behind the wheel of the V8-powered luxury limousine. This time, I embarked on a week-long journey with the new 7 Series to explore every facet of its luxury, comfort, and futuristic tech features. My chosen method? A thousand-mile round trip that would take me from the urban settings of Chicago to the stunning natural beauty of the Lake of the Ozarks.

2023 BMW 760i xDrive Performance: A V8 Powerhouse

The BMW 7 Series has always been synonymous with extravagance, and the 2023 model amplifies this reputation to new heights. To truly understand its essence, a long road trip offered the perfect canvas. My test car, the 2023 BMW 760i xDrive, stands as the pinnacle of the 7 Series lineup, propelled by an M-engineered powerhouse: the S68 4.4-liter TwinTurbo V8. The powerplant makes a remarkable 536 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque, translating to a 0-60 mph sprint accomplished in a mere 4.1 seconds. An 8-speed automatic transmission is paired with a 48-volt electric motor, giving additional torque for smoother acceleration while improving fuel efficiency.

2023 BMW 760i xDrive

Good
  • Comfortable ride, very plush
  • Packed with technology
  • Great interior design and luxury features
Bad
  • Controversial design
  • Lack of physical buttons
  • Expensive

Of course, this is a press car so it came packed with options and features. The starting MSRP of $113,600 is a gateway to indulgence, but my fully-loaded 760i ascends to a staggering price: $162,045. The options list starts with a $12,000 Aventurine Red and Black Sapphire two-tone paint. The Executive Lounge package beckons with its $7,200 allure, complemented by the Theater Screen, Cashmere-covered seats ($6,450), 21-inch M wheels, Executive Package, Premium Package, M Sport Pro Package, luxury rear seating package, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, and the useful Driving Assistance Professional Package.

Exterior Design: A Bold New Look

2023 BMW 760i xDrive Review – A 1,000 Mile Road Trip

But before I embark on my journey, let’s address the elephant in the room: its design. Controversy surrounded the new 7 Series ever since it was revealed in 2022. The split headlights and the massive kidney grille have divided onlookers, so the jury is still out on the design rating. Yet, being wider, taller, and longer than its predecessor, the new G70 Series has quite the presence in real life. While the rear silhouette is somewhat plain, the side profile is elegant and quite sleek for a car in this class.

Interior: A Luxurious and Comfortable Space

Perceptions change when you step inside the car because the cabin of the 760i is a breathtaking experience. The captivating design shows why the 7 Series is still the flagship car for BMW. Packed with technological marvels and adorned with luxurious features, the BMW 760i – and all the other 7 Series models – manages to exude premium elegance without overdoing it. In contrast, cars like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8 tend to overwhelm you once you get inside.

The illuminated light bar trim sets the stage for a high-end digital experience, while the carbon fiber trims balances out the luxury aspect with sporty touches. The seats are the best BMW offers today in terms of luxury and comfort, as I’m about to experience. A flat-bottomed steering wheel accentuates the sporting flair of the 7 Series. However, I’m still disappointed by the lack of physical buttons. The touchscreen and the iDrive 8 infotainment system is still challenging user-friendliness during driving.

My fellow travelers accompanying me have now fully embraced the world of opulent rear seating. If you’re willing to invest an additional $7,200, the Executive Lounge package becomes an essential part of the 7 Series. Tablets integrated into the door armrests grant rear passengers control over the cabin’s various aspects – lighting, climate controls, sunshades, and music. The pièce de résistance is the 31-inch, 8K touchscreen that descends from the ceiling, offering a crisp and clear image. Unfortunately, I couldn’t test the Amazon Fire TV capabilities due to the absence of a 5G connection in my test car.

Now let’s talk about cashmere, an unusual choice for upholstery. Merging plush comfort with an eco-conscious philosophy, the cashmere-covered seats holds the occupants snug even during spirited maneuvers. I never thought I would say this, but I will pick this option over any leather in the 7 Series.

In conclusion, the interior of the BMW 7 Series avoids overwhelming the driver and passengers, in contrast to the sensory extravagance of rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8. It is a well thought out cabin, even with the minor annoyances of the iDrive 8 and its digital functions.

2023 BMW 760i xDrive Specs
Engine4.4 liter V8 Twin-Turbo (S68)
Power536 horsepower
Torque553 lb-ft
Transmission8-speed automatic
0-604.1 seconds
Curb Weight4,969 lbs
Seating5 people
Fuel Economy21 mpg combined (18 mpg city, 26 mpg highway)
Cargo Volume13.7 cubic feet
MSRP$113,600 / $162,045 as tested

Highway Driving Made Easy

As the rubber met the highway, the 2023 BMW 760i xDrive reveals its mastery of comfort. Bumps are easily ironed out with a grace reminiscent of the finest luxury cars. In this respect, BMW has achieved an incredible feat: crafting a plush, comfortable ride that remains grounded and poised, seemingly defying the laws of physics. The cushioned ride quality whispers of lessons learned from Rolls-Royce’s famed “magic carpet” philosophy.

Safety Features: Top-Notch Technology to Keep You Safe

2023 BMW 760i xDrive Review – A 1,000 Mile Road Trip

Built for long distances, this 2023 BMW 760i xDrive seems to embrace long and mundane journeys. Of course, it’s helped by new driving assistance features which make the ride safer and less stressful. The Level 2+ functionality introduces a dash of autonomy, with the Highway Assistant taking the reins up to 85 mph. This technology delivers a hands-free experience, permitting moments of relaxation. BMW is preparing a Level 3 autonomous driving system for the 7 Series, but unfortunately cars like ours need additional hardware to meet the upgrade requirements.

This new BMW 7 Series is shockingly silent, despite the V8’s roar coming from under the hood. The 760i’s silence was nearly Rolls-Royce caliber, although the 21-inch wheels occasionally generated unwanted noise.

Tackling The Bends

It’s also easy to be fooled by this dormant giant. The 2023 BMW 760i xDrive can also be fun when pushed hard. Despite its 5,000-pound heft, the 18 feet long luxury limousine surges forward with unbridled speed, requiring constant vigilance over the speedometer. Curvy roads beckoned, and the 760i responded with aplomb. Thanks to the wider front track and the rear-wheel steering, it exhibits impressive grip and stability. The nose surges ahead with confidence, while the 48-volt electronic anti-roll system ensured precision through corners. It’s also mind blowing how composed the 760i feels even during rapid changes of direction.

Of course, I had to try the SPORT mode. And as I expected, it stiffens up the luxury limousine without taking away from the plush drive. The 760i xDrive is now a bit more composed and eager to please even the mode demanding drivers. The M brakes also exhibited great performance even during the most aggressive stops. When it comes to bends and elevations, the Missouri roads are awesome. Coming from a flat and boring Chicago, these roads easily put a smile on my face.

The various elevations encountered during spirited driving were effortlessly conquered in SPORT mode, underscoring the 760i’s adaptability to more demanding driving dynamics. The BOOST mode, accessible through a paddle shift, unleashes more power for a thrilling 10-second burst. Of course, no one can defy the laws of physics, so a good amount of body roll is present. That’s despite the the 7 Series’ capacity to predict turns using its curve tilting functionality to counter body roll.

Very few customers in this segment care about fuel consumption, but the computer showed an average of 24 mpg at the end of my trip. Granted, most of the drive was on highways and flat roads, and mostly running in the Efficient Mode.

Finally Better Than The Mercedes-Benz S-Class?

As I draw my journey to a close, one has to wonder where the new BMW 7 Series stands in this luxury segment. BMW’s pursuit of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has spanned generations, often falling short. However, the 2023 BMW 760i has emerged as a formidable contender, ready to shake the foundations of the luxury sedan hierarchy. The 2023 BMW 760i xDrive delivers explosive acceleration with deft handling when pushed hard. But at the same time, it brings a lavish offering of technology, luxury and comfort to the 7 Series; more than ever before.

I have yet to sample the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but judging by some other reviews out there, the new BMW 7 Series might have narrowed the gap, or even matching the S-Class in certain areas. Despite the odd design choices, and its extremely high price, the 2023 BMW 760i xDrive is a marvelous V8 luxo-barge that we should cherish because it’s a dying breed.

2023 BMW 760i xDrive

Exterior Appeal - 7
Interior Quality - 9
Steering Feedback - 7.5
Performance - 8
Handling - 7.5
BMWness/Ultimate Driving Machine - 10
Price Point - 7

8

BMW's pursuit of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has spanned generations, often falling short. However, the 2023 BMW 760i has emerged as a formidable contender, ready to shake the foundations of the luxury sedan hierarchy

