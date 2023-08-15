2023 BMW 760i xDrive Review – A 1,000 Mile Road Trip

But before I embark on my journey, let’s address the elephant in the room: its design. Controversy surrounded the new 7 Series ever since it was revealed in 2022. The split headlights and the massive kidney grille have divided onlookers, so the jury is still out on the design rating. Yet, being wider, taller, and longer than its predecessor, the new G70 Series has quite the presence in real life. While the rear silhouette is somewhat plain, the side profile is elegant and quite sleek for a car in this class.

Interior: A Luxurious and Comfortable Space

Perceptions change when you step inside the car because the cabin of the 760i is a breathtaking experience. The captivating design shows why the 7 Series is still the flagship car for BMW. Packed with technological marvels and adorned with luxurious features, the BMW 760i – and all the other 7 Series models – manages to exude premium elegance without overdoing it. In contrast, cars like the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8 tend to overwhelm you once you get inside.

The illuminated light bar trim sets the stage for a high-end digital experience, while the carbon fiber trims balances out the luxury aspect with sporty touches. The seats are the best BMW offers today in terms of luxury and comfort, as I’m about to experience. A flat-bottomed steering wheel accentuates the sporting flair of the 7 Series. However, I’m still disappointed by the lack of physical buttons. The touchscreen and the iDrive 8 infotainment system is still challenging user-friendliness during driving.

My fellow travelers accompanying me have now fully embraced the world of opulent rear seating. If you’re willing to invest an additional $7,200, the Executive Lounge package becomes an essential part of the 7 Series. Tablets integrated into the door armrests grant rear passengers control over the cabin’s various aspects – lighting, climate controls, sunshades, and music. The pièce de résistance is the 31-inch, 8K touchscreen that descends from the ceiling, offering a crisp and clear image. Unfortunately, I couldn’t test the Amazon Fire TV capabilities due to the absence of a 5G connection in my test car.

Now let’s talk about cashmere, an unusual choice for upholstery. Merging plush comfort with an eco-conscious philosophy, the cashmere-covered seats holds the occupants snug even during spirited maneuvers. I never thought I would say this, but I will pick this option over any leather in the 7 Series.

In conclusion, the interior of the BMW 7 Series avoids overwhelming the driver and passengers, in contrast to the sensory extravagance of rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Audi A8. It is a well thought out cabin, even with the minor annoyances of the iDrive 8 and its digital functions.

2023 BMW 760i xDrive Specs Engine 4.4 liter V8 Twin-Turbo (S68) Power 536 horsepower Torque 553 lb-ft Transmission 8-speed automatic 0-60 4.1 seconds Curb Weight 4,969 lbs Seating 5 people Fuel Economy 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city, 26 mpg highway) Cargo Volume 13.7 cubic feet MSRP $113,600 / $162,045 as tested

Highway Driving Made Easy

As the rubber met the highway, the 2023 BMW 760i xDrive reveals its mastery of comfort. Bumps are easily ironed out with a grace reminiscent of the finest luxury cars. In this respect, BMW has achieved an incredible feat: crafting a plush, comfortable ride that remains grounded and poised, seemingly defying the laws of physics. The cushioned ride quality whispers of lessons learned from Rolls-Royce’s famed “magic carpet” philosophy.

Safety Features: Top-Notch Technology to Keep You Safe