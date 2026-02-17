Article Summary The GP Inspired Edition is chock-full of John Cooper Works visual upgrades.

It's based on the range-topping JCW version but doesn't have mechanical improvements.

MINI doesn't say whether this special edition previews a true JCW GP variant.

It’s hard to believe more than six years have passed since MINI launched the John Cooper Works GP. While the prospects of a new one remain uncertain, Oxford is reviving a lighter take on the formula. The “Inspired Edition” returns for the F66 generation, giving the JCW-spec hot hatch a more aggressive look.

As with its F56 sibling introduced in early 2021, this new version is all show and no extra go. It adds several visual upgrades sourced from the JCW accessories catalog. The subcompact hatch gets an upgraded roof spoiler and rear winglets, along with a nifty C-pillar wrap featuring various track layouts.

The body stripes and front bumper attachments don’t add any power either, but they blend nicely with the rest of the enhancements. MINI also includes the JCW-spec enlarged side skirts, though sadly not the Rallye Spoke 964 wheels. Instead, it rides on the usual two-tone Lap Spoke design. That said, full details are still pending, so we wouldn’t necessarily rule out the rally-inspired wheels just yet.

The GP Inspired Edition is certainly less flamboyant than a full-fledged GP. It lacks the bulging fenders and doesn’t offer any extra power over the standard JCW. The turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine continues to produce 228 hp, a far cry from the 302 hp delivered by the previous JCW GP. That radical hot hatch also ditched the rear seats to save weight, but that’s not the case here.

It’s too soon to say whether a true GP will follow. The current JCW has only been around for a little over a year. Ideally, MINI will eventually spice up the feisty hatch with a proper GP. In the meantime, this cosmetic package will have to suffice. It’s worth noting that most of these accessories can be added to a regular JCW without opting for the GP Inspired Edition.