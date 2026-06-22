MINI Germany turns its cars into a rolling advertisement to support not just the local football team, but other countries as well.

Article Summary MINIs are parading the streets of Germany with special liveries harkening back to classic football shirts.

You're likely to see these cars near dealerships and other MINI sales partners.

People are invited to take photos and share them on social media for a chance to win a six-month experience with a MINI.

Germany’s 2026 World Cup campaign is off to a strong start. It demolished Curacao 7-1 in its opening match and followed that with a 2-1 win over the Ivory Coast. Even before facing Ecuador on Thursday, the team has already secured qualification for the next stage. Meanwhile, MINI Deutschland is supporting the national team by turning its cars into rolling advertisements.

MINI Germany has wrapped cars in special liveries inspired by historic national team football shirts worn over the decades. Plot twist: the cars also wear the colors of other countries, including Brazil and Argentina. Each “World Cup MINI” represents a different team through its signature colors and patterns.

You’re likely to spot these cars at dealerships and other sales partners in cities across the country. If you do, MINI encourages people to snap photos and share them on social media to boost engagement. What do you get in return? No, not a new car, but a chance to spend six months with one before handing it back. Think of it as an extended test drive that might just convince you to take the plunge and buy one.

As much as we would have liked all 48 teams to receive dedicated liveries, that probably would have been overkill. Nevertheless, the marketing campaign is a clever way to promote MINI across social media channels with relatively little investment from the company. Who knows, it might even inspire aftermarket shops to offer similar body wraps for football fanatics.

The company hasn’t said when the campaign will end, although I suspect it depends on how far the national team advances in the tournament. Ideally for Germany, its last match will take place on July 19, when the final is scheduled to be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. In the meantime, the cars will primarily be driven in urban areas and along major roads in several German cities.

At the end of the campaign, MINI Germany plans to create a digital collection featuring the best photos submitted by fans who capture the colorful cars out and about.