The German luxury brand is confident it has built the most capable X5 ever, but don't expect better off-road credentials from the G65 generation.

Article Summary Better off-road capabilities weren't a priority during the development of the fifth-generation BMW X5.

BMW chose to focus instead on improving fuel efficiency, powertrain variety, and aerodynamics.

The G65 is claimed to be more engaging to drive thanks to the Heart of Joy drivetrain and chassis control software.

It’s our modus operandi to dissect every model BMW launches, and the new X5 is no exception. From its five powertrain options and passenger screen to the automatic doors and the deletion of the split tailgate, we’ve covered everything. Well, almost. Until now, there hadn’t been any word about the G65’s off-road capabilities.

During a roundtable with journalists following the X5’s debut in Spartanburg, a company official explained that improving the X5’s off-road ability wasn’t a priority. According to Philip Koehn, senior vice president of BMW’s Luxury Class, ALPINA, and Rolls-Royce, the engineers focused their efforts on other areas:

“A further enhancement of the off-road capability was not necessarily in the cards for the X5 because it’s not really the first and foremost priority. I think we managed to stretch the envelope in all dimensions. It’s grown in size, it’s grown in loading capacity, it’s grown in a variety of powertrains. It is significantly improved on fuel efficiency, and further improved in driving dynamics with the Heart of Joy technology. It’s probably the most capable X5 we ever had.”

Interestingly, Koehn recalled visiting the Monticello off-road club in New York. It’s where he saw someone driving the previous-generation X5 (G05) and doing “crazy things” with the luxury SUV: “I’m pretty sure no customer who’s paid for the car would do that, and the car was still capable of doing it. Honestly, I was surprised by what the car can actually deliver.”

Most BMW X5 Drivers Never Leave Paved Roads

It makes sense that BMW didn’t devote additional time and resources to enhancing the X5’s off-road credentials. It’s safe to predict that most owners will spend nearly all their time on paved roads. Sure, it’s reassuring to know the SUV can get a little dirty when the situation calls for it, but it’s no Land Rover Defender or Mercedes G-Class. It doesn’t need to be. Reports suggest BMW is developing a standalone SUV with more off-road capability than any X model before it.

As we previously reported, although it hasn’t been officially confirmed, the G74 is expected to arrive in 2029 as a three-row adventure-focused model. Internally known as the “Rugged” project, it will be much more than just an X5 on stilts. At the same time, it won’t be a full-fledged rival to the Defender or G-Class. It’s expected to be built in Spartanburg alongside the G65 and ride on a variation of the CLAR platform with plug-in hybrid and electric powertrains.

While the new X5 is a two-row affair, the beefier SUV could have three rows and even tailgate seating. Some would argue it’s long overdue, considering adventure vehicles are immensely popular in the United States. The X5 itself and other X models could also spawn trail-ready derivatives later on through an optional package.

Would an off-road BMW stray from the brand’s traditional formula? Yes, but the company has been thinking outside the box for quite some time. After all, it has been selling a front-wheel-drive minivan for more than a decade, so virtually all bets are off. Hopefully, this long-running experimentation phase will also finally give enthusiasts what they’ve been craving: a supercar.