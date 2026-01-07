The newest generation of the MINI Cooper debuted just last year, so it would be normal for MINI to leave well enough alone. However, the brand does bring some small tweaks to the Cooper, albeit its mostly aesthetics. Most importantly, the 2026 MINI Cooper is still available in the budget-minded Oxford Edition trim level, although in limited quantities. Opting for an Oxford Edition shaves around $4,000 off the base MSRP with little of value lost regarding amenities. Elsewhere, MINI adds a $1,200 John Cooper Works Style Package for Cooper S models. New mirror cap and roof color options join the catalog, too, making the Cooper ever so slightly more customizable. Finally, most models upgrade to MINI Digital Key Plus. At delivery, instead of two key fobs, new owners get a single fob and two additional keycards. Otherwise, the 2026 MINI Cooper is unchanged from last year.

2026 MINI Cooper Engine, Transmission, and Performance

The entry-level MINI Cooper C is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 161 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. Stepping up to the Cooper S brings a meaningful bump to 201 horsepower and 221 pound-feet. On paper, those figures may seem modest, but they translate into noticeably stronger performance. In two-door form, the Cooper S trims more than a second off the standard car’s estimated sprint to 60 mph, improving from 7.4 seconds to a far more competitive 6.3 seconds.

For buyers looking for something sharper, both the coupe and convertible are offered in John Cooper Works specification. JCW models extract 221 horsepower from the same basic engine, yielding incremental but worthwhile gains in straight-line speed. The JCW Coupe is estimated to reach 60 mph in just 5.9 seconds, with the Convertible close behind at 6.2 seconds. Beyond performance, JCW trims distinguish themselves with specific exterior details, including unique wheel designs and contrasting brake calipers. The newly available JCW Style Package replicates much of the visual treatment sans higher-output powertrain. Every 2026 MINI Cooper uses BMW’s 2.0-liter B48 four-cylinder engine paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It’s a front-wheel drive only affair with no manual gearbox available.

2026 MINI Cooper Fuel Economy and MPG

Fuel economy figures are varied across different body styles and powertrains. However, almost all versions of the 2026 MINI Cooper get around the same rating. According to EPA testing, the Cooper C and Cooper S 2-Door and 4-Door models managed 32 mpg combined, with the convertible and JCW models holding steady at 30 mpg combined. The MINI Cooper has an 11.6-gallon fuel tank.

Interior and Cargo Space

Power seats are still an optional extra for the 2026 MINI Cooper, now costing $1,250 (up from $1,000 last year). Not a big deal if you buy into the brand’s ethos. All cars come with Vescin (synthetic leather) and cloth upholstery, with no leather option. An $1,100 Comfort Package on the base cars adds Comfort Access keyless entry and wireless phone charging, but the Signature Plus trim includes that and adds some other goodies that make it a worthwhile box to check. Heated seats come standard, as does a panoramic moonroof.

Predictably, the MINI Cooper’s trunk space isn’t its strong suite. Four-door models get 13.1 cubic feet, while coupes must do with 8.9 cubic feet. Meanwhile, convertibles get a paltry 7.6 cubic feet. Aside from the vert, the Cooper’s tiny trunk is still more or less usable. For reference, the 2026 BMW 2 Series Coupe gets 10 cubic feet of trunk space. Hauling larger items regularly might dictate a larger MINI Countryman.

2026 MINI Cooper Technology and Connectivity

The Cooper’s personality-laden interior remains eminently usable, as long as you favor Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Everything’s displayed on a circular OLED display in the middle of the cabin. Standard stuff like over-the-air updates and navigation make even a base MINI feel very modern. There are a slew of techy options available, too, ranging from augmented reality features to an interior-facing camera. Again, the Signature Plus trim is the value play here, adding remote engine start, driving assistance features, and an alarm system.

Safety and Driver Assistance Features

Standard driver-assistance equipment on the 2026 MINI Cooper includes Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Keeping Assist, Left Turn Warning, and Speed Limit Assist. MINI also bundles in eCall, along with front and rear parking sensors and Parking Assistant. Granted, the latter is perhaps superfluous given the car’s small footprint. A surround-view camera system and Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go are available for those who want them. But skipping those extras helps keep the price in check and preserves the Cooper’s overall value proposition.

2026 MINI Cooper Pricing

Prices rise for the MINI Cooper year over year. The 2026 MINI Cooper 2-Door is the most affordable, now starting at $29,500 up from $28,950. Four-door models start at $30,500 and Convertible models command $34,600. We can’t talk about price without briefly diving into the Oxford Edition. The value-minded option starts at just $25,500 for the 2-Door, with 4-Door models commanding an extra $1,000. It’s far from a penalty box, too, sporting nice looking 18-inch wheels and available in three decent colors (white, yellow, blue; pictured above in blue). Furthermore, the Oxford Edition ships with arguably the most important standard features intact. That list includes a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a moonroof, and LED headlights. It’s the pick of the litter if price is even remotely a concern.

2026 MINI Cooper: Our Take

As you climb the price tiers, the MINI Cooper becomes a more and more dubious value. Nearly $40,000 for a JCW Cooper feels steep; contrastingly, the Oxford Edition has me eyeing that empty garage space. But the MINI Cooper still exists in a bit of a niche of its own, particularly when priced correctly. Genuine hot hatches like the Golf R and GR Corolla are still quite a bit pricier than even the JCW Cooper. On our first drive, we thought the JCW was definitely a more metered car than rivals and its predecessors. But that’s partially a good thing. And at the $30,000 or $33,000 mark, you probably won’t find a more fun new FWD car. It’s a bit of a balancing act, but the MINI Cooper can still be a solid value buy in 2026.