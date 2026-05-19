Article Summary MINI design boss Holger Hampf confirmed the Rocketman is still being actively studied, 15 years after the concept debuted at Geneva 2011.

Modern ADAS requirements, pedestrian safety regulations, and NCAP standards are the core packaging challenge at 3.6 meters.

With MINI's existing lineup getting lifecycle updates through 2027-28, a production Rocketman is unlikely to arrive before 2029.

MINI is still thinking about the Rocketman. Or thinking about thinking about it. Holger Hampf, MINI’s head of design, told Auto Express the project is “exciting” and that his team is “studying volumes” to understand what they can package into a 3.6-meter car. That’s not a green light. It’s barely a yellow one. But it’s the most direct acknowledgment the brand has given in years that the Rocketman idea hasn’t been quietly buried. I even personally mentioned the Rocketman Concept to Hampf last September during an interview and got a smile out of it.

Revealed 15 Years Ago

The concept first appeared at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show. It was tiny — just over 3.4 meters, close to the dimensions of the original 1959 Issigonis Mini — and genuinely good looking. Enthusiasts loved it but MINI didn’t build it. According to several insiders, the business case wasn’t there and the brand was heading in the opposite direction: the Countryman arrived in 2010, the Paceman in 2012, the Clubman grew.

Now the brand is raising the idea again, and the problem Hampf describes is the same one every small car faces in 2026. You can’t just draw a tiny hatch and call it done. Pedestrian safety regulations require physical crumple zones and sensor arrays that eat into overhangs. ADAS features — lane assist, radar-based adaptive cruise, emergency braking — need somewhere to live. The current MINI Cooper isn’t small either; the J01 electric Cooper is nearly four meters long. Packaging a competitive feature set into something 40 centimeters shorter than that is a challenge from all angles, design and engineering included.

Hampf was honest about that. “Everything else around the MINI has grown,” he said. “There is so much technology in these cars compared to the classic Mini, or the Rocketman [concept]. So, certainly we’re studying these volumes and we’re trying to see what [MINI] can get into such a small 3.6-metre car. It’s not easy.” He didn’t share a timeline, a platform, or a powertrain. He said it’s not easy and moved on.

If a production Rocketman does happen, it would be interesting to see whether MINI will pick the EV or ICE front-wheel drive platform. There is also a better option in my opinion: build the Rocketman on BMW’s Neue Klasse architecture and give it a rear-wheel drive bias. That might bother some MINI purists, but it will certainly deliver better driving dynamics.

It’s Still A Long Shot Because…

The automotive market is currently searching for bigger and more practical cars. The Countryman proves that as well being one of MINI’s most popular models across the globe. A Rocketman would require a new platform or a heavily modified version of an existing one, plus the kind of safety engineering work Hampf described. That takes time so no launch before 2029 is a reasonable expectation, and 2030 or later would not be surprising.

For now, it still remains a dream but it’s an open secret by now that the BMW Group brands are all exploring this new trend of rugged, off-road type of vehicles.

[Source: AutoExpress]