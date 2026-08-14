Article Summary Selecting every factory option adds $17,450 to the new M2 xDrive’s $74,950 starting price.

The $9,900 Carbon Package is the costliest upgrade, followed by $3,000 Borusan Turkish Blue Individual paint.

Removing those two options drops an otherwise fully equipped M2 xDrive below $80,000 before destination.

We can’t imagine anybody was surprised when BMW finally confirmed the existence of the BMW M2 xDrive. After all, we hadn’t exactly been quiet about the rumblings in Munich, and executives themselves told us that America demand alone convinced BMW to build an all-wheel drive M2. Thanks to the specs we received at launch, we already knew the xDrive car adds 185 pounds but cuts three-tenths of a second from the zero-to-60 mph dash. We also know the car would start at $73,600 before destination and handling fees. But start checking off option boxes and the price escalates — quickly. When we noticed BMW USA’s M2 xDrive configurator online, we had to see just how high we could get the newest baby M’s MSRP.

The M2 xDrive Tops Out at $92,400

Selecting every available factory option increases the price to $91,050 before BMW adds its $1,350 destination and handling charge. The final MSRP: $92,400. Borusan Turkish Blue, an exciting new color, is responsible for $3,000 of that total. The M2 xDrive’s launch color is technically a BMW Individual option, although BMW features it prominently throughout the configurator and early promotional material. It’s certainly not subtle, but that feels appropriate for the first all-wheel-drive production M2.

The available 19- and 20-inch M Dual-Spoke Black 930M wheels add another $1,300. They come fitted with staggered track tires — likely where some of the price hike comes from — signaling that xDrive hasn’t transformed the smallest M car into an all-weather grand tourer. The M2 still prioritizes performance, even if sending power to all four wheels should make it substantially easier to deploy. By far the most expensive upgrade is the $9,900 Carbon Package. It accounts for more than half of the car’s $17,450 in options and adds the visually dramatic M Carbon bucket seats, along with carbon-fiber exterior components. Without that package, getting the M2 anywhere near $90,000 would be impossible. At least on the configurator. We’re sure any number of M Performance Parts will bump that number up with ease.

The remaining selections arrive in much smaller increments. An M Alcantara steering wheel costs $500, while heating it adds another $200. Remote Engine Start is $300, Wireless Device Charging costs $200, and M Shadowline Lights add $250. There are also several useful technology options. Distance Control, BMW’s adaptive cruise-control system, costs $500. The Head-Up Display is one of the pricier standalone additions at $1,100, while Parking Assistant is a relatively modest $200. Altogether, our options add $17,450 to the M2 xDrive’s base price. Destination and handling then contribute the final $1,350, bringing the grand total to $92,400.

You Asked For It — Could a $90K M2 Worth It?

That’s serious money for a 2 Series. Even if it is the first-ever AWD M2. It is 25.5% above the base MSRP and comfortably within the territory traditionally occupied by larger M cars. Still, it’s worth remembering that buyers don’t need to spend anywhere near that amount. Borusan Turkish Blue and the Carbon Package alone account for $12,900, making them the obvious places to economize. Remove those two indulgences, and this otherwise fully equipped M2 xDrive drops below $80,000 before destination. There’s one more caveat: with rumors that there might be one more new M2 variant in the pipeline, one can’t help but recall the timeless wisdom of one Kenny Rogers. Something about knowing when to hold ‘em?