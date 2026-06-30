Article Summary The BMW X5 G65 gets customizable headlights by giving owners the choice between displaying the double X or not.

Regular X5 versions have a white double X while the hot M Performance versions come with M Yellow Lights.

When the X is turned off, the daytime running lights switch to a simpler diagonal layout.

It’s been two years since a US dealer claimed the next-generation X5 would get an “X” embedded into the headlights. The now-confirmed design detail emerged from a secret meeting BMW held with retailers in Las Vegas, where the G65 was shown behind closed doors. The fifth-generation luxury SUV is officially here and even comes with a dedicated name for its special light signature: double-X light icons.

If you consider it nothing more than a visual gimmick in the same vein as Mercedes’ starry headlights, we have good news. The new X5 has customizable headlights, allowing owners to turn off the “X” motif. When deactivated, the headlights switch to a less glitzy pattern, displaying a simpler diagonal configuration instead.

Keeping it on certainly allows the X5 to immediately stand out from the rest of the company’s crossovers and SUVs. BMW doesn’t say whether the X-themed headlights are coming to other high-riding models. However, we wouldn’t be surprised to see them on the new X7 G67 in 2027. Perhaps they’re also planned for the X6 G66, allegedly scheduled for 2028. If there’s any truth to those reports about a Rugged SUV, it would also make a good candidate for the double-X treatment. However, that’s not to say BMW will use this design everywhere, as it hasn’t made such a commitment.

It’s worth noting that BMW bundles the low beam, daytime running lights, sidelights, and turn signal indicators into a single unit. Doing so eliminates the need for additional modules, which honestly sounds expensive to repair. Hopefully, there will be a way to replace individual components rather than the entire headlight. The Audi Q7 rival gets matrix LED headlights as standard, with an adaptive, non-dazzling high beam that reaches up to 600 meters.

M Yellow Lights Debut On A Production BMW

While regular versions feature a white “X” motif, BMW does things differently for the M Performance models. The X5 M60e will be the only M Lite variant at launch, and it’ll have something called M Yellow Lights. The marketing jargon was first used earlier this month for the electric M3-previewing M Concept Neue Klasse. The yellow X is also planned for an already confirmed V8-powered M Performance version arriving in 2027. Additionally, a fully electric X5 in a not-quite-M guise is on the way.

We’re a bit disappointed that the X doesn’t carry over to the rear for symmetry. Maybe with the mid-cycle facelift in four years or so? At least BMW made an effort to give the X5 its own taillight graphics rather than regurgitating the iX3’s design. Whether it’s day or night, the light signature immediately sets it apart from the smaller SUV.