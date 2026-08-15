Article Summary The new Gordon Murray S1 combines a 681-hp Cosworth V12, six-speed manual, and central driving position.

A touring-focused alternative to the S1 LM, the S1 gains active aerodynamics, softer suspension, and a more luxurious cabin.

Its three-seat layout and gold-plated heat shield recall the McLaren F1, whose legendary V12 was developed by BMW M.

Staying quite true to the teaser we saw just a few days ago, Gordon Murray has unveiled the S1, a new analog supercar that combines a naturally aspirated V12, a six-speed manual transmission, and a three-seat layout. Sound familiar? It should: it’s very much McLaren F1-inspired. Revealed at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, the S1 is positioned as a more road-friendly evolution of the extreme S1 LM shown one year earlier.

Getting to Know the Gordon Murray S1

The S1 LM and S1 look further apart than their name might immediately suggest. It’s for good reason. Both cars share the same carbon-fiber monocoque and fundamental proportions. But Gordon Murray Special Vehicles has redesigned every exterior body panel. The S1 loses the S1 LM’s large fixed rear wing, extended front splitter, and deep side skirts, replacing them with cleaner surfaces and an integrated active rear aerodynamic system. Murray says the objective was to prioritize mechanical grip, balance, and long-distance usability rather than maximum downforce.

The engine is another variation on the naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 used throughout Murray’s modern supercar family. Here, the 4.2-liter unit produces up to 690 PS, or approximately 681 horsepower, at 12,100 rpm. Competition-grade components include titanium connecting rods, titanium valves, lightweight silicon-carbide-coated pistons, and dry-sump lubrication. Around 80 percent of the available torque arrives from 2,500 rpm, while the engine produces roughly 500 Nm, or 369 pound-feet, at 7,000 rpm.

Power reaches the rear wheels through a six-speed manual with a taller touring-oriented sixth gear. Compared with the S1 LM, ride height increases by 10 millimeters, and the dampers receive more compliant tuning. Even with additional sound insulation, upgraded audio, and a more luxurious cabin, Gordon Murray is targeting a total weight below 997 kilograms, or about 2,198 pounds.

The three-seat interior retains its central driving position but adds proper drop-down windows, more comfortable seats, premium leather, and selectable power-steering assistance. Production is limited to 64 individually commissioned cars, with pricing undisclosed. That makes it considerably less rare than the five-car S1 LM. The S1 LM is also a lot more race oriented; it makes slightly more power and boasts a considerably more aggressive aero package.

The McLaren F1 and BMW Connection

We thought the S1 LM was a little bit on the nose. But it’s nearly impossible to look at the S1 without seeing the McLaren F1. That’s probably at least partially intentional. Its central seating position, compact cabin, naturally aspirated V12, manual gearbox, and obsessive weight reduction all follow principles Gordon Murray established while developing McLaren’s seminal road car. The cars also look similar because, well, there’s only so many ways to make a car that checks all those boxes.

Some smaller details reference ideas that never reached F1 production. The S1’s low-mounted auxiliary headlights and lightweight wheels were inspired by Murray’s 1992 Monaco show-car proposal. Meanwhile, the S1 LM’s aggressive bodywork and five-car production run directly reference the F1 GTR’s Le Mans victory in 1995. For BMW enthusiasts, the most important connection sits behind the driver. Murray originally wanted a naturally aspirated engine with exceptional response and minimal mass for the McLaren F1. BMW M, led by engine legend Paul Rosche, answered with the S70/2.

The 6.1-liter BMW V12 produced 627 PS, or approximately 618 horsepower, without turbocharging. It used individual throttle bodies, dry-sump lubrication, four valves per cylinder, and dual overhead camshafts. Famously, the F1’s engine compartment also employed gold foil to protect the carbon-fiber structure from exhaust heat — a detail the new S1 echoes with its own 24-carat-gold-plated heat shield.

This car is hardly surprising to anyone who saw Gordon Murray’s teaser from earlier in the week. That silhouette is unmistakable. Cosworth supplies the S1’s engine rather than BMW, but the recipe remains unmistakably familiar. More than three decades later, Murray is still refining the formula he created with McLaren and BMW. Low weight, three pedals, twelve cylinders, and as little interference as possible between the driver and the car.