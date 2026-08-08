We spent a full week living with the 2026 BMW M2 CS, and the first thing you notice isn’t the 523 horsepower or the carbon ceramic brakes. It’s that there’s nowhere to put your coffee. But that’s okay in the end because the headline number is the driving dynamics since BMW M’s engineers spent more time under the skin than under the hood.

The M2 CS rides 8mm lower on stiffer springs and dampers. It runs the same engine mounts as the M4 CSL. Front camber climbs to -2.1 degrees, rear stays at -1.4. None of that shows up on a spec sheet the way 523 hp does. All of it gets tested on a proper canyon road in the video, along with a verdict on whether BMW’s damper recalibration actually solves the usual complaint about M cars turning brittle in Sport Plus.

One thing that’s not surprising these days for CS models is the fact that BMW pulled the cup holders. Not repositioned them, not shrunk them. Removed them. And that has sparked some conversations online, as one would expect in these day and age. In their place: the smaller CS/CSL center console and a wireless charging pad. Our video host Sean Kealey isn’t shy about it in the video, calling it a hill he’s willing to die on.

How It Actually Drives

The M differential has been retuned to be more aggressive, sending more power to the outside rear wheel on corner exit. Combined with the extra negative camber, the video shows a car that rotates noticeably harder than the standard M2 on the same stretch of mountain road.

The duckbill spoiler on the carbon fiber trunk lid isn’t purely cosmetic either, though our reviewer is upfront that the numbers are modest next to something like a Porsche GT3. He gets into exactly what it’s doing aerodynamically, and why the real benefit isn’t the downforce figure itself.

Everything Else The Video Gets Into

The carbon bucket seats, and whether they’re worth it over the standard M2’s optional set. The choice between Michelin Cup 2 and Cup 2 R tires, and why one of them turned into a genuinely sketchy experience in the rain. Real-world fuel economy over 700 miles of mixed driving, plus a full weight and power comparison against the manual M2 our reviewer spent last year with.

What it comes down to, according to the video, is whether BMW M went too far this time. The answer isn’t the clean yes or no you’d expect from a car wearing a CS badge. The full week-long test is live now on the BMWBLOG YouTube channel and below.