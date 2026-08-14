Article Summary Wiesmann debuted the MF5 Tributo during Monterey Car Week, with production reportedly limited to five cars.

Its claimed BMW M5 V8 and seven-speed DCT pairing never appeared together in a production BMW.

After Project Thunderball stalled, Wiesmann is preparing to reveal Project Meisterwerk in spring 2027.

Wiesmann is attempting another comeback, and it is returning to the formula that once made the boutique German manufacturer so compelling: retro styling, tiny production numbers, and BMW M power. The new MF5 Tributo revives its former flagship as an exceptionally limited coachbuilt special. Wiesmann is reportedly hand-assembling just five examples at its Gecko factory in Dülmen, Germany. Bad news if you’re interested: all are said to be spoken for. But, curiously, the company’s website still offers a €3,000 “reserve Tributo” option. Fittingly, the car debuted during Monterey Car Week, appearing first at The Preserve on Thursday before heading to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and other events around the peninsula.

The BMW Engine Claim Raises Questions

The more interesting news is under that hood. A post Wiesmann collaborated on via Instagram claims that the Tributo combines the MF5 body with a “natural aspirated BMW M5 V8 and seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.” The company has not disclosed displacement, output, or an engine code. That description is unusual because no production BMW M5 paired a naturally aspirated V8 with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. The E39 M5 used the naturally aspirated 4.9-liter S62 V8 with a six-speed manual, while the later E60 M5 combined a 5.0-liter S85 V10 with a seven-speed SMG automated manual. BMW’s naturally aspirated 4.0-liter S65 V8 was offered with a seven-speed DCT, but in the E9X M3 rather than the M5.

It is therefore possible Wiesmann has paired an M5-derived S62 with a separately sourced dual-clutch transmission. Alternatively, “M5” may simply be an error in the Instagram description. Until Wiesmann publishes full specifications, the precise BMW powertrain should be treated as unconfirmed. The original MF5 launched with the E60 M5’s S85 V10 before later versions switched to the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 from the first-generation BMW X5 M. Wiesmann produced fewer than 200 MF5 coupes and roadsters in total, making the decision to build only five Tributos appropriately exclusive.

What Happened to Project Thunderball?

The Tributo represents a notable change in direction after Wiesmann’s previous comeback stalled. Wiesmann revealed Project Thunderball in 2022 as an electric roadster with two rear motors, 680 horsepower, and a targeted 311 miles of range. Customer deliveries were initially expected in 2024, but supply-chain and tariff complications repeatedly delayed the car. As recently as May 2025, Wiesmann insisted it remained committed to production, although the promised revival never materialized on schedule.

This latest return is considerably more pragmatic. The MF5 Tributo returns as familiar as a boutique sports car could. It leverages existing hardware, seemingly reconnects Wiesmann back to BMW power, and gives the factory something tangible to build. Meanwhile, Wiesmann is apparently already pursuing an even more ambitious successor. Details on that successor remain equally murky. According to an Instagram post, it’s known as Project “Meisterwerk.” Wiesmann says it will debut in spring 2027. However, engine specs, design, price, or planned production volume all remain guarded. After the fate of Thunderball, some skepticism is understandable. Still, five completed, combustion-powered Tributos make this comeback feel more convincing than another distant concept.