The fifth-generation luxury SUV brings a myriad of novelties, but it also does away with two key features it had for decades.

Article Summary The G65 comes exclusively with a conventional one-piece tailgate, making it the first X5 without a split design.

For the first time in 20 years, the X5 doesn't have third-row seating.

Ventilated rear seats are not on the list of options, at least not at first.

UPDATE: BMW X5 Head of Project Michael Ahlers told BMWBLOG the split tailgate was removed primarily for design reasons. BMW wanted to eliminate the horizontal seam where the tailgate split into two. Ahlers also said the split design made it harder for owners to reach the back of the cargo area. He added that taller people can still sit on the tailgate while staying protected from the elements underneath it.

When a company releases a next-generation product, it focuses on what’s new to lure in customers. While the spotlight is rightfully on the features introduced with the changeover, companies tend to conveniently skip the part where they should mention what they took away. That’s what happened when BMW started removing the beloved iDrive rotary controller and when the 5 Series Touring did away with the tailgate’s independently opening glass.

It’s happening again. This time, the new X5 deletes two key features it had for decades, including a signature trait it has had since the very beginning. Ever since the E53 arrived in 1999, the luxury SUV has featured a split tailgate inspired by the Range Rover, back when BMW owned Land Rover. The subsequent E70, F15, and G05 carried it over, but not the new G65.

All the press shots released so far by BMW show the fifth-generation model with a conventional one-piece tailgate. We’ve asked Munich what prompted the change, although before we get an answer, we’re sure many will jump to the conclusion that it was a cost-cutting decision. It might well be, and perhaps internal studies revealed people simply weren’t using it all that much. Another plausible explanation is that a split tailgate makes the rear of the cargo area harder to reach. Maybe aerodynamic and design concerns also contributed to the split tailgate’s demise. It also adds complexity and weight, so there could be several reasons why it’s gone.

The New BMW X5 Comes Strictly With Two-Row Seating

With the transition to the G65, BMW is also eliminating the optional third row. The seven-seat configuration debuted with the E70 in 2006, and now it’s no more. As to why the next-generation model comes exclusively with two-row seating, we’re hoping the company will answer our inquiry. An educated guess suggests it may not have been a popular option due to the limited legroom for third-row occupants.

With a second-generation X7 arriving next year, the full-size luxobarge is bound to offer a spacious third row. Of course, BMW dealers will happily point out that it has seven seats to persuade X5 shoppers to move up a segment and spend more on the flagship SUV. Whether the G67 will also lose the split tailgate remains unclear, but we hope the larger vehicle keeps it. If not, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan will remain the only SUV from the BMW Group to offer this handy feature.

The new X5 also misses out on ventilated rear seats. While previous-generation models never offered them either, some buyers might have expected to see the feature on the G65. Whether they’ll arrive later in the life cycle remains unclear, but we do know they won’t be available at launch.

The 2027 BMW X5 Loses The iDrive Knob

As we mentioned at the beginning, BMW has deleted the iDrive rotary controller. In fact, the company has removed most physical controls. As if that weren’t bad enough, drivers must now use the 17.9-inch touchscreen to adjust the airflow direction because BMW has eliminated the manually adjustable integrated vent levers.

We saw this coming ever since the iX debuted in 2021, as other models have gradually followed suit.

Don’t go looking for a V8 engine in the spec sheet, because you won’t find one. However, the good news is that BMW plans to launch an eight-cylinder M Performance version in 2027. It may double down on V8s with a full-fat X5 M a year later. An electric M Lite model is also confirmed, and rumor has it that it, too, will be followed by a true M variant in 2028.