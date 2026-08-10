Kith has unveiled the fourth chapter of its ongoing partnership with BMW, and this time the centerpiece is a color: Inka Orange, applied to a pair of one-of-one restorations built by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, a 1972 BMW 3.0 CSi (E9) and a 1987 BMW M6 (E24).

Two Restorations, One Bloodline

The 3.0 CSi started as a donor car that went through a complete frame-off restoration, stripped to bare metal, KTL-treated, and repainted before reassembly. Fieg and BMW rebuilt it with original parts pulled from BMW’s archives, including the M30 straight-six, its transmission, rear axle, suspension, and brakes.

Inside, the car gets caramel leather with an embossed Kith monogram, along with restored gauges and wood trim, the kind of interior work that either respects a car’s age or fights it, and this one respects it.

The M6 E24 is the second half of the story, and BMW’s own product history makes the pairing make sense. The E24 6 Series replaced the E9-generation coupe when the 3.0 CSi’s run ended in 1975, so building an Inka Orange M6 alongside the CSi is less a stretch than a continuation.

Fieg’s 1987 M6 went through a rotisserie restoration, body stripped to bare metal and rebuilt around its S38 inline-six, a Getrag five-speed manual, the original differential, suspension, and brakes, and OEM BBS Style 5 wheels. The interior mirrors the CSi’s treatment, caramel leather and the same embossed monogram.

Neither car is for sale. Both exist as the design language behind the wider apparel and accessories collection, which is standard practice for Kith’s BMW chapters.

Why Inka Orange

BMW introduced Inka Orange in 1971 on the 02 Series, originally as a high-visibility paint meant to stand out in poor weather. It ended up doing double duty as the color that framed BMW’s dramatic shift into a performance-focused brand in the early 1970s, worn by cars like the 2002 tii and the 3.0 CSi during the era that produced the CSL and the marque’s early motorsport identity. The color mostly disappeared from BMW’s palette over the following decades, which is exactly why it carries weight with collectors now. An orange 3.0 CSi reads differently than a black or white one; it puts the car in a specific decade rather than treating it as a generic classic.

The Fourth Chapter of a Running Color Story

Kith and BMW have used color as the throughline across all four chapters of this partnership. The E30 M3’s Cinnabar Red anchored one chapter, a Kith-developed Vitality Green another, and Techno Violet followed after that. Inka Orange continues the same idea: pick a color tied to a specific point in BMW’s history and build the collection’s identity around it rather than around a single model or generation.

The Kith for BMW 2026 collection launches globally on Monday, August 17 at 11 AM in New York, London, Paris, and Tokyo, available in store, online, and through the Kith App.