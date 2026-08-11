Article Summary Kith’s latest teaser gives us our clearest look yet at the one-off 2027 BMW X5 ahead of its Monterey Car Week debut.

The Neue Klasse X5 wears Frozen Titanium Silver paint and special Kith badging inspired by Ronnie Fieg’s V10-swapped E53 X5.

Unlike previous BMW and Kith collaborations, the new X5 is explicitly described as a one-of-one show car, implying no customer version is planned.

We’ve already got a pretty good idea of what Kith and BMW cooked up for their next collaboration. Thanks to a fairly comprehensive preview post by Ronnie Fieg, Kith founder and CEO, we know that the next chapter heavily involves a now-mainstay of the BMW lineup, the BMW X5. A new clip posted by Kith on Instagram shows the Neue Klasse X5 Fieg promised, wearing a special shade of silver to boot. There’s also a morsel of information revealing more about the collaboration than we anticipated.

Kith for BMW 2026: Coming Soon

That headline is exactly what captions the Instagram post. And, despite the clip lasting somewhere around 10 seconds, there’s more than meets the eye. We see a G65 X5, wearing special “X5 KITH” badging, speeding along a wooded two-lane road. The matte silver paint is clearly Frozen Titanium Silver, a matte interpretation of the shade Fieg’s own E53 X5 wears. In case you forgot, the Kith BMW X5 collaboration is a little bit more involved on the old car side of things. The E53 receives a V10 engine lifted from the E60 M5 and E63 M6 and a six-speed manual, all while retaining the factory all-wheel drive system. It’s a clever engineering feat that clearly recalls the X5 Le Mans.

While a teaser trailer is nice, it’s not like it was impossible to imagine a G65 X5 donning matte silver paint. More interesting, then, is the rest of the Instagram caption. “The 2027 BMW X5 by Kith is a one-of-one show car and is not available for purchase.” Unlike all Kith collaborations before it, it seems BMW has no plans to sell a customer version of this collaboration. Even though the BMW XM by Kith originally debuted as a “Concept” and “one-of-one design study,” BMW was never shy about stating it was previewing a 47-unit run for customers. So, it seems this X5 collaboration might be sheerly for publicity and Kith’s consumption, rather than a vehicle destined to reach customer hands. You can watch the teaser reel here on Instagram.

The Fifth Chapter of Kith Collaborations

In case you somehow missed the last four (public) Kith/BMW collabs, here’s a quick recap. First came the Cinnabar Red M4 Competition x Kith in 2020, which was also dubbed “Chapter I.” The 150-unit model run showcased the amount of customization possible for collaborations like these, which included extensive Kith branding inside and out. The third chapter was the aforementioned BMW XM, but before it came the BMW i4 M50 x Kith. It demonstrated that even EVs were not off-limits for either brand. Just yesterday we saw an Inka Orange duo debut. An extensively customized 3.0 CSi and M6, both sporting caramel interiors, premiered together this week in an additional effort to promote the Kith for BMW 2026 collection.

While this little teaser gives us frankly little real insight into what’s going on with the Kith X5 — especially inside the car, where many of the most extensive customizations usually take place on these kinds of things — we won’t have to wait long to learn more. A full reveal is confirmed for Monterey Car Week, so we only have a few days at most to sit tight.