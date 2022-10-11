September 2020 saw the world debut of BMW Motorrad’s first M-badged product, the M 1000 RR. For the 2023 model year, the company is not only extending the M lineup with the new M 1000 R, but is also giving the hardcore version its first update. Without extracting more power from the inline-four engine, the engineers have managed to increase the performance bike’s top speed. Flat out, it’ll now do over 189 mph.

Courtesy of computer simulations, working in the wind tunnel, and testing on the track, the aerodynamics have been improved to boost downforce:

Speed Current downforce Increase 2023+ M RR downforce

95 mph 9.1 lbs. +3.5 lbs. 12.6 lbs.

125 mph 15.8 lbs. +6.2 lbs. 22.0 lbs.

155 mph 25.2 lbs. +9.2 lbs. 34.4 lbs.

186 mph 36.0 lbs. +13.8 lbs. 49.8 lbs.

New for 2023 is a carbon fairing with a higher windscreen to increase top speed and improve airflow around the rider. The lightweight structure also provides the M-branded engine covers with built-in protection while accessing the cable connections of the front indicator lights is easier than before. BMW Motorrad’s engineers responsible for aerodynamics also changed the winglets for greater downforce and to lower the risk of a wheelie.

The revised M 1000 RR is the first product from BMW Motorrad to get brake cooling air ducts manufactured from visible carbon fiber. They’re built into the front mudguards and do a much better job at cooling the brakes on a track day, reducing the temperature by as much as 50 degrees Fahrenheit. The wheels themselves are made from carbon fiber and so are the aero wheel covers, but these goodies will cost you extra.

Indeed, there are plenty of M Performance Parts to complement the M Competition Package, much like it’s the case with one of BMW M’s road cars. A lighter footrest for the driver is new for the 2023 model year, which also gets forged wheels, fresh M graphics for the carbon wheels, an M Endurance seat, and a short license plate bracket.

Arriving in January 2023 in the United States, the M 1000 RR costs from $32,995 (plus $695 destination) before options, or nearly $12,000 more than the newly unveiled M 1000 R.

Source: BMW Motorrad