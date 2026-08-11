Article Summary BMW will bring the Neue Klasse i3 and iX3, a China-only M3 special edition, and the 2027 X3 to Chengdu.

The iX3 opens for pre-orders August 21 as BMW reveals more details about its China-specific Neue Klasse technology.

MINI will expand beyond the show floor with customized cars appearing at popular locations around Chengdu.

BMW is preparing for another major auto show, and unsurprisingly, the Neue Klasse will be at the center of attention. The automaker has outlined its plans for the 2026 Chengdu International Motor Show, where the new BMW iX3 will open for pre-orders and the Neue Klasse BMW i3 will make a more comprehensive public appearance.

Both cars were first presented earlier this year at Auto China in Beijing. But Chengdu represents another important step toward actually getting the China-specific Neue Klasse models into customers’ hands. BMW will also use the show to detail its newest driver-assistance and infotainment technology developed specifically for the Chinese market. Importantly, BMW also revealed plans for MINI and other models in the portfolio, demonstrating that Neue Klasse is definitely the brand’s focus, but far from the only thing on BMW’s mind.

BMW i3 and iX3 Showcase For China

The new BMW iX3 will arguably be BMW’s biggest attraction in Chengdu. BMW is set to reveal full specifications, configurations, purchasing information, and tech specs at the show. Not coincidentally, pre-orders for the SUV will begin the same day — August 21.

Unlike the European and North American iX3, the Chinese model gets a longer wheelbase and was developed specifically with local customers in mind. BMW says its Gen6 electric drivetrain gives the Chinese iX3 more than 900 kilometers (559 miles) of range under the CLTC testing cycle. An 800-volt electrical architecture allows charging at up to 400 kW. The new BMW i3 will also get a more extensive showing in Chengdu. Like the iX3, China’s i3 was designed specifically for the market. BMW has previously said its maximum CLTC range exceeds 1,000 kilometers, or 621 miles. Differences with the rest-of-world version include door handles and a longer wheelbase in “L” specification cars.

A bit surprisingly, China’s next auto show will play home to more than just Neue Klasse models. Beyond the Neue Klasse cars, BMW officially launches the China-only BMW M3 Edition 40 Jahre at the show. The 2027 BMW X3 will also be on display.

Big Plans for MINI

MINI is taking a less conventional approach to Chengdu. Instead of limiting its presence to the confines of an exhibition hall, BMW says several customized MINI models will appear around popular shopping districts and city landmarks beginning August 21. The idea seems to be to turn parts of Chengdu into an extension of the MINI stand. It fits particularly well with the brand’s emphasis on personalization and lifestyle. It’s also a good bit of guerilla marketing that exposes MINI to people who may never actually set foot inside the motor show.

The Chengdu Motor Show Starts August 21

The 29th Chengdu International Motor Show runs from August 21 through August 30, 2026, at the Western China International Expo City. BMW’s primary display will be located in Hall 14. For BMW, the significance goes beyond another auto-show appearance. Despite cresting 2 million BMW 3 Series sales and over 7 million across all models, BMW’s downward sales trend in China is clearly something worth paying attention to. BMW and MINI sales were down by 30.2% in the first half of 2026.

With iX3 pre-orders beginning and the i3 moving closer to market, Chengdu represents one of the first opportunities to see BMW turn its heavily promoted Neue Klasse strategy into cars Chinese customers can actually buy.