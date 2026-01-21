Having renewed its entire lineup over the past couple of years, MINI is now turning its attention to special editions. It’s a smart way to lure customers back into showrooms even when there aren’t any brand-new models on display. The Oxford-based company comes off the back of a solid 2025, with deliveries jumping by 17.7% to 288,290 units.

MINI has teamed up with legendary designer Paul Smith to inject some pizzazz into select models. We first saw the special edition at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo in late October. Now, the cars have hit the road for a photo shoot featuring the three-door hatchback. One is a Cooper S, while the other is the fully electric Cooper SE. It’s worth noting that the Paul Smith Edition is also available as a five-door hatch and even as a convertible.

The S-badged hot hatch is shown here in Inspired White, an exclusive color for the special version. For an eye-catching effect, MINI paints the roof in Nottingham Green, which extends to the side mirror caps and the grille’s contour. The green accents also appear on the wheel center caps and serve as a visual throwback to Paul Smith’s hometown.

A closer look at the driver’s side reveals Paul Smith’s signature stripes along the roof edge. Inside, all versions pay homage to the UK, with seats upholstered in Nightshade Blue fabric, black knitted surfaces, and striped patterns. Elsewhere, the side sills feature Paul Smith’s cheerful message: “Every day is a new beginning.” His signature stripes also adorn the steering wheel, where a textile band is noticeable on the bottom spoke.

If an EV is more up your alley, the Cooper SE Paul Smith pairs those Nottingham Green accents with a subdued Midnight Black paint job. MINI also offers these cars in Statement Grey, another exclusive color of the special edition. In all cases, the models are visually distinguishable by Paul Smith’s signature on the tailgate’s horizontal bar.

Other Easter eggs range from a stylized rabbit hand-drawn by Paul Smith on the floor mats to a “Hello” message projected when the front doors are opened. This Cooper SE also features a unique rear spoiler with alternating glossy and matte black stripes.

The Paul Smith Edition might not seem all that different at first glance, but when all these subtle details come together, the result is a charming runabout.

2026 MINI Cooper S Paul Smith Edition

MINI Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition