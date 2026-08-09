Article Summary The MINI Convertible Stardust Edition wears Sparkling Copper Grey metallic, a color rarely seen in BMW’s lineup.

New 18-inch JCW Rallye Spoke wheels and Vibrant Silver accents give it a distinctive rally-inspired appearance.

The India-exclusive model retains the standard Convertible’s 204-horsepower engine and starts at INR 62,90,000.

The MINI brand is proof that a good personality goes a long way. While the brand’s offerings rarely offer best-in-class cargo capacity or seating, many make up for it with quirky, fun styling and at least better than lukewarm driving dynamics. As a result, cars like the MINI Cooper and drop-top MINI Convertible benefit more than most from a special edition that brings unique paint and a fresh set of wheels.

You’re looking at pictures of the MINI Convertible Stardust Edition. It employs a woefully underused color from the BMW spectrum called Sparkling Copper Grey metallic. The color has otherwise appeared only when ordered from the company’s Individual Paint pallet, with one exception: the BMW X7. The MINI Convertible Stardust Edition launched in India earlier this week, but it’s only coming to the India market.

MINI Convertible Stardust Edition Explained

This great looking MINI’s Sparkling Copper Grey paint is just the start. There are a selection of other stylistic changes that make this a truly standout specimen. It’s impossible to ignore the 18-inch JCW Rallye Spoke wheels finished in Vibrant Silver. While you can order 18s in the U.S. and elsewhere, the Stardust Edition marks one of few occasions (if any) we’ve seen these wheels on a non-JCW production MINI. The chunky faces and red accents give a real rally vibe. The mirror caps share the Vibrant Silver hue, which is a nice touch that kind of recalls BMW’s old fascination with Cerium Grey. For those that don’t recall, most M Performance models (M340i, X3 M40i, etc) sported Cerium Grey mirrors and grilles upon their debut.

Speaking of performance: there’s nothing this MINI does that the normal MINI Convertible doesn’t also do. Despite the JCW-sourced wheels and fresh paint, not a whole lot else changes. A black interior complements the Sparkling Copper Grey paint. How much will this cost Indian motorists? Not a whole lot more than the standard MINI, really. The standard MINI Convertible launched at INR 58,50,000 in December of last year. Today, you can pick up the MINI Convertible Stardust Edition for INR 62,90,000.

While the newest MINI Convertible — chassis code F67 — launched in late 2024 for most of the world, the Indian market officially launched the newest model in December 2025. As with all BMW and MINI offerings in the country, the MINI Convertible is available in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU), meaning assembly takes place wholly in India. The F67 only comes with BMW’s vaunted B48 four-cylinder engine under the hood in India. There, it makes 204 horsepower, which is a step up from the 161-hp car that comes standard in the United States.

It’s worth mentioning that you can normally order Sparkling Copper Grey in the U.S. — and if you’ve been considering it, maybe now’s the time. The new photos give a look at how this underutilized paint plays out in the real world. Honestly, we’re mostly here for the wheels: those 18-inch rally wheels give the car a totally unique aesthetic. It’s a bit more subdued than the AC Schnitzer convertible we looked at a couple days ago. But let’s be honest — it isn’t exactly subtle. Which is just fine: that was never really a MINI thing.