Article Summary The British Racing Green E46 M3 features CSL-style bodywork, a carbon roof, upgraded suspension, and extensive S54 modifications.

Its original SMG setup was converted to a proper six-speed manual, giving it something the factory M3 CSL never offered.

The car cost $100,800 with buyer fees, raising a timely question as genuine M3 CSLs approach U.S. import eligibility.

The E46 M3 CSL is arguably one of BMW’s most iconic models. Low production volume and a clear, dedicated effort from the factory to create the most dynamic example of an already incredible car mark the M3 as the one to have from the generation. Borrowing some heritage from the original CSL doesn’t hurt, either. Double that, considering the more modern M4 CSL leaned heavily on its E46 M3 CSL origins — in ethos and design. Of course, there are some caveats to the CSL. For one, it only ever shipped with the awkward SMG automated manual transmission. Secondly, the U.S. market never got one. One owner solved both those problems with a creative solution: building their own.

The E46 M3 CSL BMW Never Made

The 86,000-mile M3 started life in Silver Gray Metallic before being disassembled and refinished in BMW British Racing Green. The exterior received a CSL-style front bumper, a carbon-fiber roof panel with CSL roof rails, and a CSL-style trunk lid. It also rides on 19-inch BMW Style 163 wheels, the design closely associated with the CSL and later offered with the E46 M3 Competition Package/CS. The CSL influence continues under the hood. The S54 3.2-liter inline-six uses an Evolve carbon-fiber airbox, echoing one of the defining features of the real CSL, along with new camshafts and an Evolve Alpha-N tune. Supersprint headers and mid-sections feed an aftermarket muffler with titanium tips.

This M3 also received the sort of maintenance E46 owners love to see. The VANOS and throttle bodies were rebuilt, the connecting-rod bearings were replaced, and a Turner Motorsport rear-subframe reinforcement kit was installed in 2024. Bilstein B16 PSS10 coilovers, Dinan fixed camber plates, Rogue Engineering rear suspension components, and brakes sourced from an F87 M2 round out the chassis upgrades. Most importantly, the original SMG setup was converted to conventional six-speed manual operation. A Rogue Engineering shifter and weighted illuminated ZHP knob finish the job.

Inside, it is much less austere than a real CSL. Power Recaro Sportster CS seats wear tan leather and black Alcantara, with matching upholstery in the rear. There is also an Android Auto head unit with Apple CarPlay, Bavsound speakers, automatic climate control, and cruise control.

$100k — Real CSL Money?

The car sold on Bring a Trailer for $96,000 after 53 bids. BaT charges buyers 5 percent at this price, adding another $4,800 and bringing the effective purchase price to $100,800. That is serious money for a modified, 86,000-mile E46 M3. And the timing is interesting. Genuine M3 CSLs are getting close to becoming straightforward U.S. imports under the federal 25-year rule. NHTSA says the exemption is calculated from the individual vehicle’s date of manufacture. Production M3 CSLs were built during 2003, meaning they should begin aging into unrestricted federal import eligibility during 2028.

The biggest question mark when it comes to value surrounds the transmission. The factory M3 CSL came with BMW’s six-speed SMG II automated manual transmission. Manual-converted CSLs exist, but they are, like the car we’re writing about today, conversions. Will the car’s factory transmission hold the CSL back from becoming a truly hot commodity in the United States?

Either way, this British Racing Green car is an intriguing alternative. It’s not a real CSL, but it channels much of the original car’s philosophy. And with several upgrades to the chassis, braking, and suspension, and a proper manual gearbox to boot, it arguably delivers the version of the E46 M3 CSL some enthusiasts would prefer always wanted. Are factory CSLs special enough to demand nearly $100,000 after import? It remains to be seen. But for the new owner of this CSL clone, let’s hope so.