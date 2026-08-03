From the 2 Series Active Tourer to the XM, these are the nameplates that might make sense to be phased out

BMW has spent the last decade adding nameplates faster than most buyers could track them, and last week’s reporting on the company’s plans to trim its future lineup was the first real acknowledgment that the strategy has a ceiling. So let’s play executive for a minute. If the mandate came down to cut, not add, which badges would I put on the chopping block?

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer

Start with the obvious one. The 2 Series Active Tourer is a front-wheel-drive minivan built on the same UKL platform as the Mini Countryman, sold mostly in Europe, and it exists because BMW wanted a foothold in a segment where a rear-wheel-drive sedan simply doesn’t compete. I understand the business case. I don’t understand the badge. A tall, practical people-mover with a transverse engine is a fine product, but it isn’t a BMW product, at least not in the way BMW has spent a century defining what that word means. If the company is serious about protecting the sporty-brand identity it keeps talking about in every press deck, this is the first name to go.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe

The next one hurts a little more because the idea behind it was sound. An affordable, entry-level BMW built on the FWD architecture shared with the 1 Series lets the company spread platform costs across more models and get younger buyers into the brand cheaply. Good strategy but not for all the markets. The Gran Coupe ended up with a ride height that’s neither hatchback-low nor crossover-tall, proportions that look quirky, and a driving experience that reminds you at every turn-in that the front wheels are doing all the work. It split the difference between a hatch and a sedan and landed on neither.

The BMW XM

The XM is the one I wanted to work. A standalone M-only SUV, hybrid power, a design that swung for something different after a decade of BMW playing it safe. On paper it should have gone after the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX. In practice, the price climbed into territory where buyers expect a genuinely different ownership experience, the M-tuned suspension is stiff enough to remind you constantly that comfort was not the priority, and step inside and the differences from an X5 M feel thinner than the price gap suggests. No full panoramic roof on a six-figure flagship SUV is the kind of detail that matter in the luxury SUV segment. The concept deserved a cleaner execution, and until BMW finds one, the XM is occupying a segment of one that nobody asked to buy into.

The 4 Series Gran Coupe

This one is less about the car being bad and more about it being redundant. The i3 sedan now covers the four-door, sporty-but-practical space that the 4 Series Gran Coupe used to own, and there’s very little reason for BMW to keep funding a second nameplate chasing the same buyer. I’d actually argue the 4 Series lineup is better without it. A coupe and a convertible, sized the way they are, can stay focused on driving dynamics without BMW trying to stretch the platform into back-seat practicality it was never going to deliver well anyway. Let the 4 Series be a 4 Series and let the i3 handle the rest.

The 1 Series Doesn’t Need To Die, It Needs To Go Back To RWD

I want to be clear that this isn’t a cut. Compact, affordable, genuinely fun hatchbacks are worth keeping in any brand’s lineup, and BMW abandoning that segment entirely would be a mistake. But the current front-wheel-drive-based 1 Series is a compromise the same way the 2 Series Gran Coupe is, and the fix has been sitting in BMW’s own history the whole time. The first and second-generation 1 Series, built on rear-wheel-drive architecture, proved that a small BMW hatch could actually drive like a BMW. Bring that layout back, pair it with the B58, and BMW has a genuinely great small car again instead of a badge-engineered compromise wearing a kidney grille.

Streamlining a lineup this large was never going to be about killing volume sellers. It’s about admitting which nameplates exist because a business case demanded them rather than because the brand needed them. The Active Tourer, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, the XM, and the 4 Series Gran Coupe all fall into that category for different reasons. The 1 Series just needs BMW to remember what made the nameplate good in the first place.

Now it’s your turn. If you had the keys to BMW’s product planning for a day, which model would you cut first?