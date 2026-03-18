BMW finally broke cover on the i3 sedan. It’s the first all-electric 3 Series most of the world will ever experience. To say the car has its work cut out for it is an understatement; after all, there’s at least one EV sedan that has more or less set the bar for all those that follow: the Tesla Model 3. Tesla brought minor changes to its smallest and least expensive car just a couple years ago. But can the most competitive Model 3 hold a candle to BMW’s newest and most important electric vehicle?

Exterior Design

The Model 3 and BMW i3 sedan approach EV styling very differently. The Tesla is a study in minimalism; which definitely isn’t to say it’s a bad looking car. The i3 has a bit more personality, though, largely aided by oversized wheels and bubbled-out rear quarter panels. The BMW’s taillight and trunk are likely to be the most divisive design features, aside from (of course) the Neue Klasse front end.

The pictures do a good job illustrating the size and dimension differences between the two. But we have hard numbers for a little extra insight, too. The Model 3 is two inches shorter, just a hair narrower (72.8 inches vs. 73.4), and sits slightly lower than the i3. The BMW i3 boasts a longer wheelbase (114.1 vs. 113.2 inches), complemented by a wider front and rear track (62.4 inches front/rear vs. 63.2/63.5 inches). Ultimately, the i3 should be the more dynamic performer and will probably “drive smaller,” thanks to its wider track and minimal differences in length.

Interior Design

Inside, the BMW i3 and Tesla Model 3 continue their trend of differing design approaches. However, there are some readily apparent similarities. For one, the central screen dominating the cockpit and lack of traditional gauge cluster. BMW’s Panoramic Vision display — which we’ll talk about more in the technology section — is one way BMW distinguishes itself. A beefier dashboard with ambient lighting and a handful of physical controls continue to set the i3 apart from the Model 3. BMW also offers much more exciting interior options. Veganza upholstery comes in Agave Green, Digital White, Castanea, or Black. Tesla traditionally only offers black or white options. BMW also says leather and M Performtex upholstery are available, as are M Sport Seats. With comparatively generous customization, the i3 is likely to be the more impressive car when positioned behind the wheel. We have a hunch quality will overall be better, too.

Performance

And that doesn’t just go for aesthetics, either. The BMW i3 50 xDrive pictured here makes 463 horsepower and 476 pound-feet of torque. It’s likely a hotter M spec version is on the way, but for now, we’ll compare the i3 to the “Premium” all-wheel drive Model 3. According to Car and Driver, that car makes 425 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. Straight line performance will likely come down to a battle of curb weights, but we’re going to assume the two will be near enough as to make no difference. Handling, on the other hand, will be a different story. BMW’s reputation for dynamism will likely make the i3 much more fun to drive than the Model 3. What’s more, the car’s “Heart of Joy” brain will also be working overtime to make up-to-the second adjustments paying dividends in the twisties. BMW says the BMW i3 50 xDrive achieves around 440 miles of range on a full charge. Meanwhile, that same Tesla is EPA estimated at 346 miles.

Technology

Both cars promise appropriate levels of modernity. For Tesla, that doesn’t include Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, which has always a been a thorn in some Tesla drivers’ sides. Expansions to BMW’s digital key program should place it right on par with Tesla’s similar system. Both cars offer in-car navigation, over-the-air updates, and the like. Again, BMW’s Panoramic Vision serves to firmly separate the i3 from competitors. BMW also seems quite proud of its new head-up display. Drivers can coordinate info displayed on the 3D Head-Up and Panoramic Vision bar. Again, relatively extensive customization will likely make the i3 a bit superior to the Tesla here.

There’s little question in our mind that the BMW i3 is a better car, overall, than the Model 3. Of course, it should be. After all, Tesla’s incremental improvements can only do so much for a car that has been in production since 2017. Of course, driving the BMW i3 50 xDrive will be the real test. And we can’t wait to do exactly that.