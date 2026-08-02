Article Summary Le Mans Classic split into an annual Heritage/Legend format for 2026, and BMW signed on as official partner for the first Legend edition.

A never-raced-since-1986 BMW France works M5, winner at Nogaro with Olivier Grouillard, headlined the club and auction displays.

The M Concept Neue Klasse led the BMW M Corso parade, timed to the E30 M3's 40th anniversary, alongside a McLaren F1 GTR running BMW's V12.

Three weeks after the modern 24 Hours of Le Mans wrapped with BMW M Team WRT taking a Hypercar podium, the circus rolled back into the Circuit de la Sarthe for something entirely different. Le Mans Classic has run every other July since 2002, but starting this year Peter Auto and the ACO split it into two alternating events. Odd years get Le Mans Classic Heritage, for anything that raced before 1975. Even years get Le Mans Classic Legend, which picks up the story from the turbo era through to 2015. July 2 to 5 was the first Legend weekend, and BMW signed on as official partner for the launch.

That partnership meant something different depending on where you stood. At the manufacturer stand it meant polish: the M Concept Neue Klasse, four-door M3 CS Tourings, simulators, a lifestyle shop. In the club paddocks and the Artcurial auction tent it meant something scruffier and more interesting: three decades of BMW racing history that owners had kept running, or in one case, kept from running at all.

A works M5 That Never Raced Again After 1986

The car worth lingering on longest was chassis 35863173, a 1986 BMW M5 built for the French Production Championship. BMW France had dabbled with the M535i the year before, learned its lessons, and came back for 1986 as a full works entrant. Three cars went to Oreca for preparation, Hugues de Chaunac’s outfit moving fuel tanks, oil tanks, and pumps toward the rear to fix a chassis that had too much weight over the front axle. BMW Motorsport supplied a reinforced body shell with polyester panels everywhere except the steel-mandated front left door. Pipo Moteurs built the M88 straight six with Kugelfischer injection to roughly 470 horsepower, the same engine family that powered the M1.

Marc Sourd, Bernard Béguin, and Olivier Grouillard split the three cars, and it was Grouillard’s that opened the season with a win at Nogaro, the car’s only victory of the year despite a top-seven points finish. Grouillard was 26, already a French Formula 3 champion, and two years from an F1 seat at Ligier. The car hasn’t turned a competitive lap since that 1986 season. It sat instead, cosmetically untouched, its bodywork reportedly still wearing its original paint, before a mechanical restoration brought the drivetrain back to life without touching the presentation.

Seeing it at Le Mans Classic Legend landed differently than it would have at a random concours, because BMW spent the same weekend marking 40 years of the M3. The E30 launched in 1986, the same year this M5 was winning at Nogaro under the same BMW France banner. Two very different homologation exercises, one from the same twelve months of BMW’s competition department.

McLaren’s BMW-Powered Guest Of Honor

Gordon Murray was the event’s guest of honor, and the tribute built around him made clear how much of his most famous car depended on Munich. The McLaren F1 GTR, the machine that won Le Mans outright on its first attempt in 1995, ran BMW’s naturally aspirated S70/2 V12 the whole way through its racing life.

A road-going F1 stayed parked in the paddock, but two GTRs, in Cesar and Fina liveries, went out on track as part of grid eight’s 1994-to-1999 field. A third joined them as a straight parade entry rather than a competitor, running in a Lark livery, the pink-and-graphite scheme Philip Morris built around its Japanese cigarette brand for the factory-backed 1996 All-Japan GT Championship cars. Those Lark GTRs carried BMW Motorsport roof graphics alongside the sponsor colors, a reminder that even McLaren’s own works team in Japan was racing on a BMW engine badge.

The M Concept Neue Klasse, Doing A Lap Of History

BMW used the Legend weekend to keep showing off the M Concept Neue Klasse rather than let its Le Mans debut be a one-off. The concept previews the styling direction for the coming electric M3, badged ZA0 internally, expected in showrooms in 2027 alongside a Touring variant a year later. It wore Monza Red at its unveiling, with the yellow accent lighting BMW says will become a recurring M signature borrowed from its GT cars.

Racing Metal, Old And Newer

Grid six, covering GTs from 1975 to 1984, gave the 3.0 CSL its usual stage among Porsche 934s, 935s, and Ferrari 512 BB LMs, and the road-going side of that story was on display too: a 1975 3.0 CS, the E9 coupe the CSL was homologated from, sat in the club paddock a few rows from cars it would have shared a showroom with fifty years ago. A separate BMW club parade brought out E9s, E24s, E31s, M1s, Z3s, and Z4s for a lap with no stopwatch involved, France’s E24 club among them with a 6 Series carrying Hartge’s badge, the Bavarian tuner that spent the 1980s building faster, better-braked 6ers for owners who wanted more than the factory 635CSi offered.

The M1 Procar on the track made the E9/E24 story look tame by comparison. It wore an Alpina-associated livery from the 1979 Procar season, the one-make series BMW built specifically because the M1 had lost its homologation window for Group 5 racing.

Nearby, a 1980 Osella PA8 made the case that BMW’s competition footprint at Le Mans Classic Legend went well past cars with a roundel on the hood. The PA8 is an Italian-built Group 6 prototype, but virtually every one that raced left the factory with BMW’s M12/7, a 2.0-liter four-cylinder derived from BMW’s Formula 2 program, tuned to around 300 horsepower and revving to 9,200 rpm. Osella built thirteen PA8 chassis and ran them through Group 6 and the World Sportscar Championship’s 2-liter class into the early 1980s. It’s a reminder that BMW’s Le Mans-adjacent history isn’t limited to cars built in Munich.

The newest BMW metal on track wasn’t a display car at all. The GT3 Revival Series, a support race built around GT3 homologations that have since expired, ran a 41-car field split across three classes. A BMW Z4 GT3 was also on the track. You can see some other BMWs present at the Le Mans Classic in the photo gallery below.

[Photos: Quirin Schoen]