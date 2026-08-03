A new spy video shot near the Nürburgring raises more questions than answers about the BMW M2 CS, considering the car has been around for more than a year.

Article Summary BMW appears to have something in store for the M2 CS, as the Competition Sport could return.

The prototype's disguise doesn't appear to hide anything that we haven't seen, but BMW must've had its reasons for hiding the front and rear.

We have a couple of ideas of what BMW may be testing, but it's all speculative at this point.

It’s been nearly four years since BMW took the wraps off the second-generation M2. Munich has been improving the G87 formula ever since, with more horsepower and torque, a limited-run hardcore CS, and the newly launched xDrive. Since the compact sports coupe is reportedly staying in production for another three years or so, we haven’t seen the last of it.

If this spy video is any indication, the M division is cooking up something related to the M2 CS. We’d rule out an old prototype for which BMW simply didn’t bother removing the camouflage. After all, this generation of the Competition Sport was revealed more than a year ago. The ducktail spoiler is a dead giveaway that we’re dealing with a test vehicle related to the CS, since no other M2 flavor gets the same aggressive rear styling.

To be honest, the prototype’s disguise doesn’t seem to conceal anything we haven’t seen before. That said, BMW must have a good reason for going through the trouble of applying its distinctive camo to the front and rear sections of this mystery M2 CS. As for what the company may be testing, it doesn’t look like an aero upgrade derived from the newly launched M Performance Track Kit.

Manual Or xDrive M2 CS? It Can’t Be Both

Okay, then what else? There are a couple of possibilities that spring to mind, but bear in mind that we’re about to enter speculative territory. If the M2 CS does return for another special edition, it wouldn’t make sense to reheat the same soup. Instead, there could be some hardware changes, and we can think of two: a manual gearbox or all-wheel drive. A combination of both is highly unlikely, since all xDrive-equipped M cars come strictly with two pedals.

Given that the M3 CS has returned for a three-pedal Handschalter, perhaps BMW wants to replicate the 6MT formula for the M2 CS. The newly launched all-wheel-drive M2 opens the possibility of a CS version, but maybe it’s too soon for that. Company officials have not ruled out an M2 CSL, though if it does get the green light, it would likely serve as the G87’s grand finale. Consequently, we shouldn’t hold our breath for the ultimate version to arrive before 2028.

Of course, we mustn’t rule out the possibility that BMW could be testing something other than a special edition. This CS prototype could be a testbed for new components that may go into a future M car, not necessarily an M2. Either way, the disguise has the opposite effect, as it draws attention. Had BMW kept the car camo-free, its prototype would have blended into traffic.

Regardless of what we’re dealing with here, BMW M is up to something. We just don’t know what.

Video: ringprototypes / Instagram