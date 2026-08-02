The camouflage hides a design that's likely to share plenty with the i3 Sedan, but BMW is stretching the front end to accommodate a six-cylinder engine.

Article Summary The new BMW 3 Series is undergoing final testing as an M Performance model with quad exhaust tips.

The camouflage will come off the M340i's replacement later this year, ahead of its early 2027 market launch.

The new M350 is likely to be available from day one, with more power and an xDrive-only setup.

Inevitably, stricter emissions regulations will spell the end of large combustion engines. Don’t be too surprised if the next 3 Series is the last to have an inline-six under the hood. Considering the “G50” is expected to remain in production until around the middle of the next decade, it honestly seems hard to believe the B58 will survive past 2035 in BMW’s luxury sedan. Even if it does, its chances of continuing in Europe seem slim to none.

But we’re not there yet. Even if the eighth-generation 3 Series will be the last dance for the six-cylinder engine in BMW’s quintessential sedan, it still has many years of life ahead. Reworked to comply with Euro 7 regulations, the 3.0-liter engine hides under the hood of a near-production prototype. The M Performance variant has been spotted undergoing final testing in Nevada ahead of its upcoming premiere.

Looking as if it’s ready to shed its camouflage and reveal the production body, the range-topping 3 Series outside of the M3 appears to have a new two-tone wheel design. Other details that stand out include the quad exhaust tips, which the outgoing M340i doesn’t have. Once the disguise comes off, it should look instantly familiar, sharing most of its design cues with the new i3 electric sedan.

The M340i Is Dead. Long Live The M350

Speaking of its name, BMW is likely to rebrand the next-gen model as an M350. The higher number will reflect the extra power, while the deletion of the “i” has already been happening across many gasoline-fueled models. Going forward, the letter will only be used for electric vehicles. The diesel versions will keep the “d,” while plug-in hybrids will retain the “e” suffix.

If reports are to be believed, the M350 will produce 417 hp. It would represent 31 hp more than the M340i offers in the U.S., where the current car has a 17-hp advantage over its European counterpart. While more power is always nice to have, it’s unclear whether the rear-wheel-drive version will live to see another generation. All signs point to BMW making the M Performance 3 Series an xDrive-only affair. It wouldn’t come as a surprise, since the M340i has all-wheel drive in most parts of the world.

No More M340d

The M350 will be the only M Performance version, since the M340d is not getting a replacement. After all, the X3 M40d has long been dead. The diesel-powered sports sedan with a B57 engine will bow out with the G20 generation. However, the smaller four-cylinder B47 diesel will continue. BMW does sell a six-cylinder X3 diesel in some markets as the 40d without M branding, though it’s unclear whether the 3 Series will get it.

We’re not going to see the new 3 Series at the Paris Motor Show in October because BMW recently reverted its plans to attend the event. Instead, it could premiere at a dedicated event or simply make an online appearance. Either way, the official premiere will take place before the end of the year. Series production is rumored to commence in November at the Dingolfing plant, with deliveries kicking off in early 2027. The 3 Series Sedan should also be manufactured in Mexico, where the i3 hits the assembly line next year.

The 3 Series Sedan not practical enough? A new i3 Touring has already been spied, and we have reason to believe combustion-engine versions are in the works as well as the G51.

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