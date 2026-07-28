Article Summary The BMW iX3 and 5 Series are written into the plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in theaters July 31.

A one-off iX3 Flow show car with animated E Ink Prism panels will be on display at BMW Welt through September.

Owners of compatible BMWs in 70+ countries can unlock a Spider-Man startup animation from July 27 to August 10.

BMW is putting the iX3 and 5 Series into the hands of Spider-Man, literally, with both cars written into the plot of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which hits theaters exclusively on July 31, 2026.

A Car With A Speaking Role, Not Just A Cameo

Every studio tie-in claims the car is “woven into the plot.” Most of the time that means a hero shot in a parking garage and nothing more. We won’t know if BMW’s claim holds up until the film is actually in theaters on July 31. Bernd Körber, BMW’s Senior Vice President of Brand and Product Management, tied the timing to the Neue Klasse launch directly, saying the iX3’s debut and the film’s arrival share “a bold new beginning and the confidence to shape what comes next.” So far, the trailer hit a billion views in four days reaching more people than every auto show BMW will attend this year combined, and that’s exactly the audience BMW wants looking at its first Neue Klasse model.

The iX3 Flow Show Car

The actual centerpiece for enthusiasts who care about hardware over Hollywood is the iX3 Flow, a one-off built with Sony and Marvel that uses full-color E Ink Prism panels to run animated graphics across the body. It’s not subtle: the car is designed to look like it’s part of the Spider-Man universe rather than just badged with it. After the film’s premiere, it goes on display at BMW Welt in Munich through September, so anyone in the area can see it in person.

A Startup Animation For Existing Owners

BMW is also extending the tie-in to cars already on the road. Between July 27 and August 10, drivers in more than 70 markets with a compatible vehicle can trigger a Spider-Man animation on the Control Display, complete with music and an ambient lighting sequence. The requirement is broad on purpose: BMW Operating System 7, 8, 8.5, 9, or OS X, on a car built after July 2020.

The campaign’s actual short film, “The Big Screen,” is built around a father dismissing his son’s claim that he just saw Spider-Man on a nearby building, right up until Spider-Man lands on the hood of their charging iX3. The kid gets the last word: “Told you.” It was shot in London with stunt double Luke Scott, directed by Hot Icarus, and produced by Parasol Island, with Jung von Matt Hamburg running the campaign alongside BMW’s entertainment agency, UEG.

Whether any of this moves iX3 orders is impossible to say from a press release. What it does is put BMW’s first Neue Klasse model in front of an audience that has no reason to read a car review, on a weekend when a huge share of that audience is already thinking about Peter Parker instead of German engineering.