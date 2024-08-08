When BMW introduced the M3 CS in Brazil a couple of months ago, we pointed out how the company took its sweet time to launch the performance sedan in the South American country. After all, the Competition Sport was initially unveiled in January 2023. However, those who have been patiently waiting for the special G80 are in for a real treat. Yes, it’s this cool helmet.

The special look has been penned by none other than Raí Caldato who also designed Lewis Hamilton’s helmet. BMW Brazil teamed up with Sid Special Paint to make it happen. If the name doesn’t ring a bell, Sid Mosca, the founder of Sid Special Paint, was responsible for Ayrton Senna’s iconic helmet. Of the 1,700 to 2,000 cars BMW is making, only 17 units are coming to Brazil. Consequently, it means only 17 helmets have been produced.

Each helmet has been personalized and carries an individual number, so there aren’t two alike. According to Caldato: “The idea is that the owner will be able to identify their new vehicle through the design of the helmet, even before noticing the personalized details.” He found inspiration in the M3 CS itself with its combination of straight and curved lines.

As a refresher, the M3 CS costs R$1,299,950 in Brazil, so about $230,000 at today’s exchange rates. It’s crazy money compared to the $119,695 asking price in the United States. Since the car is based on pre-LCI M3, it has the old headlight design, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but worth pointing out.

The sports sedan has a follow-up in the new M4 CS but the coupe hasn’t been confirmed yet for Brazil. We’re not expecting the M3 CS Touring to be sold there once it debuts in 2025. Why? The regular G81 isn’t available in the country. Also coming next year is the M2 CS, and that one has a better chance of making it to Brazil.

Source: BMW