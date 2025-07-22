The 2026 BMW M3 configurator has just gone live, giving enthusiasts a new playground to explore iconic Individual colors. Whether you’re nostalgic for Laguna Seca Blue or curious about never-before-seen shades like Goodwood Green Pearl, this update delivers.

BMW just launched a new configurator for the 2026 BMW M3. While we didn’t expect many changes from last year, BMW’s done a small favor for those considering Individual paint schemes for their next M3. Depending on the model you select, you now have a selection of iconic Individual colors to choose from. It doesn’t mean you’ll save any money though. Each color is offered at its regular $4,500 retail price, save three Frozen colors that are holdovers from last year. But it does give a neat look at how some heritage M3 colors look on the 2026 G80.

Individual Colors on Manual BMW M3 Models

Configuring a 2026 BMW M3 with a manual transmission means access to some of the best M3 colors to ever grace the nameplate. You’ll get some awesome E36 colors, including Techno Violet Metallic and Dakar Yellow. You’ll also find Oxford Green Metallic, a particularly deep and metallic green that shows up on everything from M Coupes to the occasional E46 M3. Speaking of the E46 M3, BMW rounds the palette out with two colors that really shined during those early 2000s: Laguna Seca Blue and Imola Red II. Both are particularly sought after on the E46 M3, although Imola predates that chassis.

Individual Colors on 2026 BMW M3 Competition Models

Competition and Competition xDrive models of the 2026 BMW M3 see similar — but not identical — color showcases. Dakar Yellow is shared between the two, but the rest are different, though now less iconic. Cinnabar replaces Imola Red, and good ol’ LSB is out in favor of Avus Blue. Both have been around for decades and available on M and non-M Series models. Oddly, Cinnabar is currently misspelled “Cinabar” on the US configurator.

Goodwood Green Pearl Effect Metallic replaces Oxford Green, although keeps the thematic name. I believe this is the first time we’ve “officially” seen this color. Furthermore, it’s one of many colors that crops up across multiple brands — namely, Audi and Porsche. Finally, Daytona Violet Metallic sits at the bottom, a metallic purple that’s (again) appeared on many M and non-M cars throughout the years.

BMW’s online configurators are always a great time sink, especially when the automaker throws up some Individual colors to showcase what’s possible. Like we saw on the 8 Series earlier in the month, this is just a showcase of what’s possible. You’re still free to order any color from the full BMW Individual catalog you can imagine. And if you want to see other colors, you can always rely on the BMW Individual Visualizer, which also allows you to look at other vehicles in the BMW lineup with a special coat of Individual paint. Happy configuring!