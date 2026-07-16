BMW dresses up the 420i and 420d Gran Coupe with an M Sport Package and black accents for a Japan-only special edition.

Article Summary The Edition Shadow comes with a long list of standard equipment that includes adaptive LED headlights and laser taillights.

BMW Japan sweetens the pot by giving the 420i and 420d Gran Coupe heated seats both front and rear, along with a heated steering wheel.

The limited-run 4 Series Gran Coupe gets a blacked-out kidney grille and dark exhaust finishers.

We rarely get to talk about the 4 Series Gran Coupe these days, and it’s easy to see why. The five-door G26 has been around for about five years, and BMW seemingly isn’t planning to replace it. Before Munich calls time on the 3 Series sedan’s sleeker counterpart, it’s rolling out a limited-run special edition. Exclusive to Japan, the Edition Shadow bundles a generous amount of standard equipment.

It starts as the 420i/420d with the M Sport Package and black accents, earning the Edition Shadow name. The most practical 4 Series of the three body styles combines a dark kidney grille with black side mirror caps and exhaust finishers. Customers can go a step further by ordering the Gran Coupe in Black Sapphire instead of this Fire Red.

If neither body color is your style, several other finishes are available at no extra cost. Buyers can pick from Alpine White, Cape York Green, M Brooklyn Grey, Mineral White, and M Portimao Blue. For more money, the Edition Shadow can be ordered in one of two Individual colors: Dravit Grey or Tanzanite Blue. Regardless of the paint choice, the 420i Gran Coupe gets 19-inch bi-color Y-spoke wheels.

BMW Adds Plenty Of Standard Kit

BMW Japan throws in adaptive LED headlights and laser taillights, while the interior gets several upgrades as well. The 4 Series Gran Coupe Edition Shadow comes with either Black or Moca leather upholstery. Both are combined with heated front and rear seats, along with a heated steering wheel. Rounding out the upgrades are fine brushed-aluminum trim and galvanized buttons.

BMW Japan is asking ¥8,000,000 (about $49,300 at current exchange rates), or ¥360,000 ($2,200) more than a regular 420i M Sport. Alternatively, the special edition can also be had with a diesel engine. However, it costs more: ¥8,500,000 ($52,400), representing a ¥300,000 ($1,800) premium over the 420d M Sport.

While BMW hasn’t said how long the 4 Series Gran Coupe will stick around, we can’t imagine the G26 surviving beyond 2027. The upcoming 3 Series Sedan (G50) and i3 Sedan (NA0) are about to take over, with the i3 Touring (NA1) and iX4 (NA7) likely to go on sale next year. We might not have to wait that long to see the electric crossover-coupe, though, since our sources say it will debut this fall.

The first-ever iX4 will have an impressively rakish roofline, so you could think of it as a high-riding i4. That said, BMW won’t build another generation of the X4 with combustion engines, so those who want an ICE-powered car in this segment with a tailgate will have to opt for the 3 Series Touring spotted earlier this week.