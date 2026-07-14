MINI has outlined a set of accessories for its electric Aceman E crossover, positioning the car for routes including Kühtai, Timmelsjoch, Jaufen Pass and South Tyrol. The automaker describes the compact crossover as a base vehicle for outdoor activities, combining its electric drivetrain with a range of add-on storage, protection and comfort accessories. The MINI Aceman E has an electric range of up to 309 kilometers and an output of 135 kW (184 hp). Luggage compartment volume is 300 liters, expandable to 1,005 liters with the rear seats folded down. MINI describes the car’s set-up as agile, with the brand’s characteristic go-kart-style handling. The company positions the vehicle for both nature excursions and everyday city driving.

Roof Storage and Interior Accessories

MINI offers a roof rails carrier, a bicycle roof carrier and the MINI Roof Box 350 as accessories. These are intended to hold items such as helmets, hiking gear and sports equipment. According to MINI, using the roof for this kind of equipment keeps the interior cabin space free for passengers. The vehicle shown wears the MINI Heritage livery, along with matching Heritage exterior mirror caps and MINI valve caps. MINI describes these as accessories from its MINI Original Accessories range, intended to give the car an individualized appearance.

MINI all-weather floor mats and a matching luggage compartment mat are designed to protect against dirt and moisture. The MINI Travel & Comfort System adds a tablet holder and folding table, which MINI describes as useful for longer journeys, including entertainment, snacks or trip planning. The vehicle also includes the Advanced MINI Car Eye 3.0 Pro system, which MINI describes as a driver-assistance and security feature for the car’s occupants.

MINI lists the following accessories for the Aceman E as part of its outdoor-oriented package:

MINI roof rails carrier — expands exterior storage capacity

MINI bicycle roof carrier — for transporting bicycles

MINI roof box 350 — additional enclosed roof storage

All-weather floor mats and luggage compartment mat — protect the interior from dirt and moisture

MINI Travel & Comfort System — includes a tablet holder and folding table for use during travel

Advanced MINI Car Eye 3.0 Pro — driver-assistance and security system

MINI presents these accessories together as a package intended to prepare the Aceman E for outdoor use, including family outings and travel in mountain regions.