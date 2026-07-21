BMW is once again grappling with a recurring problem: faulty starter motors that can pose a fire risk. This latest action marks the third such recall the automaker has had to issue in a relatively short span, and it comes with a scope large enough to affect vehicle owners around the globe.

A Global Recall

According to Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, or KBA), the newest campaign covers 744,234 vehicles worldwide, with 42,300 of those located in Germany. That puts this recall on a similar scale to the campaign disclosed back in February, which BMW’s own spokesperson described to press as affecting a “mid-six-figure number” of cars — a figure later reported at roughly 575,000 vehicles worldwide.

What’s Actually Wrong This Time

Notably, the root cause isn’t identical to the previous incidents. Last autumn’s recall was tied to water intrusion into the starter assembly. This time, the issue traces back to manufacturing inconsistencies: irregularities during starter production can leave deposits inside the RWT starter relay. Those deposits can raise electrical resistance within the starter, and in rare, extreme circumstances, that resistance can lead to a short circuit capable of sparking a fire.

There is some reassurance built into the mechanics of the fault, however. The danger window is narrow — if the defect is going to manifest, it happens the moment the starter is engaged, whether that’s the initial start-up or a subsequent restart of the engine. A parked vehicle that isn’t actively being started is not at risk from this particular defect.

This spring’s recall pointed to a comparable mechanism, where an internal component of the starter had unexpected wear that could allow the engine starter to malfunction and, in rare cases, catch fire during or after starting the engine, as BMW disclosed to regulators at the time.

Which Cars Are Covered

The production window implicated in this recall has grown considerably compared to the spring campaign. Vehicles built between July 31, 2020 and February 26, 2026 fall within scope — a substantially wider net than before.

Because that window spans nearly six years of production, the list of affected nameplates is broad, cutting across nearly every class BMW builds. Reported model lines include the 3 Series, 4 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series, 7 Series, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7, and the Z4 Roadster. In every case, the fix is the same: dealers will remove and replace the starter motor entirely, free of charge to the owner.

Recall Reference Numbers in Germany

The KBA has classified the action as relevant to product safety, meaning regulators will actively monitor BMW’s remedy process. The campaign is filed under KBA reference number 16790R. On BMW’s side, affected vehicles are tracked internally using recall codes 0012790600, 0012780600, and 0012770600.

Owners with questions can reach BMW directly at +49 89 1250 16175, and having the vehicle identification number (VIN) on hand will speed up the process. Regardless of whether an owner calls in, everyone with an affected vehicle should expect to receive written notification by mail from either the KBA or BMW in the coming weeks.

Quick Summary: BMW Starter Recall at a Glance

Vehicles affected: 744,234 worldwide (42,300 in Germany)

744,234 worldwide (42,300 in Germany) Cause: Deposits in the RWT starter relay from manufacturing inconsistencies

Deposits in the RWT starter relay from manufacturing inconsistencies Risk: Possible short circuit and fire — only during starter use

Possible short circuit and fire — only during starter use Production window: July 31, 2020 – February 26, 2026

July 31, 2020 – February 26, 2026 KBA reference number: 16790R

16790R BMW recall codes: 0012790600, 0012780600, 0012770600

0012790600, 0012780600, 0012770600 Fix: Free starter motor replacement at dealers

Free starter motor replacement at dealers BMW contact: +49 89 1250 16175 (have your VIN ready)