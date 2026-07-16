This next-generation M3 prototype caught testing at the Nürburgring had the full-glass roof, which will reportedly be an option on the G84.

Article Summary Although fully camouflaged, the BMW M3 G84 test car can't hide its wider fenders.

The next-generation M3 is rumored to have a standard natural fiber composite roof, with this panoramic glass serving an optional feature.

The sound comes from an updated S58 engine, possibly a mild-hybrid version of the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter inline-six.

Even though BMW still hasn’t shown us the next-generation 3 Series Sedan, work is already well underway on the M3. The regular G50 will break cover in the coming months, potentially alongside the M350 M Performance model. As for the full-fat M car, that one will have to wait. 2027 is the year of the electric M3, so its gas-powered counterpart is unlikely to debut until sometime in 2028.

Meanwhile, it’s business as usual for BMW. It’s testing a fully camouflaged G84 prototype at the Nürburgring, where all of its models are evaluated before hitting the market. Although the test car is almost entirely covered in camouflage, there are still some interesting details to observe. While the quad exhaust is also coming to the M350 we mentioned earlier, that one won’t get the wider fenders.

The M Neue Klasse Concept’s ducktail spoiler may be hiding at the back, although it’s hard to tell because of the camouflage. For what it’s worth, a prototype of the electric M3 (ZA0) appeared to have it during recent testing at the same German track. From the side, the yellow/gold brake calipers indicate BMW is testing the six-cylinder M3 with carbon-ceramic brakes, which will likely be offered as an option.

Skyroof Option For The Next BMW M3

Speaking of features that will cost extra, the car has an all-glass Skyroof you’ll likely pay extra for. It’s not a sunroof in the traditional sense because there isn’t a section of the glass panel that slides open. As shown above, we’ve already seen it on the regular i3 where it has climate-comfort glazing. Logic tells us it should be the same across all 3 Series and i3 models.

While the Skyroof is likely to be an optional extra, BMW is reportedly making the flax-based natural-fiber-composite roof standard on the M3. It debuted on the M Concept Neue Klasse, and we learned it delivers carbon-fiber-like strength and stiffness. The switch is driven by sustainability, as the production process for natural-fiber composites generates approximately 40% fewer emissions than carbon fiber.

The concept’s front splitter, side mirrors, and rear diffuser were made from these flax-based lightweight components. We suspect the body parts hidden beneath the camouflage on the in-development G84 M3 also ditch carbon fiber. After all, it’s been more than a year since BMW said natural-fiber composites were ready for production cars. The company first used them during the 2019 Formula E season and later on the M4 DTM/GT4. BMW teamed up with Swiss company Bcomp to develop this alternative to carbon fiber.

The prototype’s soundtrack likely comes from a further evolution of the S58. The twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six has already been reengineered with new pre-chamber ignition technology to comply with the Euro 7 standard. We suspect this prototype has the updated engine before the G80 cars produced from August get it. M boss Frank van Meel recently said the S58 now delivers an improved sound, and this might be it.

The Next BMW M3 Could Be A Mild Hybrid

Even more changes could be on the way to meet stricter regulations. While BMW has ruled out a plug-in hybrid setup, reports indicate the next M3 is likely to adopt mild-hybrid technology. The weight penalty would be minimal compared with a bulky PHEV, but sources M claim the G84 could forgo the pure rear-wheel-drive setup.

Going xDrive-only would also spell the end of the manual gearbox, but nothing is official at this point. Over the past few months, BMW has pledged to make a real effort to keep the stick shift alive. Nevertheless, we remain skeptical that it will survive beyond the current-generation M3, so you might want to buy a G80 while you still can.

Although the next-generation model is still roughly two years away, the video is a nice reminder that BMW M isn’t abandoning ICE loyalists. Even if it goes automatic- and xDrive-only, enthusiasts are still getting what could end up being the last combustion-engine M3.

Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube