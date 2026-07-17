The British sports car gets the BMW B46 engine, and no, that's not a typo. It's based on the familiar turbocharged, 2.0-liter B48 unit and has been in use for a decade.

Article Summary The European-spec Morgan Supersport is powered by the larger inline-six B58 engine.

In the United States, the British roadster will be available exclusively with a smaller four-cylinder engine, the 2.0-liter unit.

The B46 makes 255 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) in a car about as heavy as a Mazda Miata RF.

Good news: the Morgan Supersport is coming to the United States. Bad news: it’s not getting the B58 engine used in Europe. Instead, it downsizes from a 3.0-liter inline-six to a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, though it’s not the ubiquitous B48 powertrain. Originally launched back in 2016, the B46 sits at the heart of the two-seat sports car. Over the years, it has quietly powered many BMWs sold in the United States, where the Morgan Plus Four also received the lesser-known engine.

As you’ve probably guessed by now, the decision to drop two cylinders from the European Supersport stems from emissions requirements. The B58 powering the model sold on the continent isn’t identical to the six-cylinder engine BMW offers in North America. Rather than going through a costly homologation process for what will inevitably be a low-volume model, Morgan is using the B46 instead.

The downsized engine produces 255 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque, down 80 hp and 111 lb-ft (150 Nm) compared with the European model. To rub salt in Americans’ wounds, Morgan recently launched an even more powerful version in Europe. The Supersport 400 packs 402 hp, or 67 more than the standard car, while torque remains unchanged.

The Automatic-Only Morgan Supersport Is Pricey

As in all other markets, the U.S.-spec Supersport is available exclusively with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. If the lack of a manual gearbox and the absence of the B58 aren’t deal breakers, the price might be. Morgan is charging $119,995 before sales tax and destination charges. Alternatively, that kind of money buys a fully loaded M4 Convertible. Of course, the Supersport caters to a different audience, one that values British retro styling in a lightweight package.

Speaking of which, the Supersport has a targeted curb weight of 2,520 pounds (1,143 kilograms), roughly the same as a Mazda Miata RF. It’s actually 60 pounds (27 kilograms) lighter than its European counterpart, though that’s hardly surprising given the smaller engine. Morgan homologated the model for the U.S. market under the Replica Vehicle legislation established by the FAST Act (Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act) and has received approval from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Even though it’s only just launching, Morgan says demand is strong, with fewer than 50 build slots still available for the 2026 model year. The U.S.-spec Supersport will make its North American debut next month during Monterey Car Week. Production is scheduled to begin in August, with deliveries starting a month later. Order books are already open, but you can’t buy one in California.