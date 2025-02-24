Valentino Rossi turns 46 this year, and BMW M is celebrating in style with the M4 CS Edition VR46. Originally displayed at BMW Welt, this wasn’t just a one-off tribute but a limited-run special edition based on the M4 CS (G82 Facelift). BMW M is building 92 units in total—46 each of two design variants: Sport and Style—making it one of the most exclusive M cars to date. For Rossi fans and collectors, the car isn’t just about performance or design. Each buyer will get a personal meeting with Rossi at his VR46 Motor Ranch in Tavullia, followed by an M Driving Experience at Misano, a track where Rossi has won both on two wheels and in the BMW M4 GT3.

A limited number of BMW M4 CS Edition VR46 cars in each color have been reserved for the U.S. market. Interested parties can pre-register on a first-come, first-serve basis at the dedicated registration page www.M4CSVR46.com. The pre-order registration page will be live from 6:00 pm Eastern Standard Time on Monday, February 24th, 2025 and will close on Friday March 28th, 2025 at 11:59 pm Eastern Standard Time. The MSRP is $155,000 plus Destination.

Designed by Il “Dottore” Himself

Rossi was directly involved in shaping this car’s look, and it carries his unmistakable style. The two versions are nearly identical but swap their color schemes. The Sport edition comes in Marina Bay Blue metallic with the number 46 in Frozen Tanzanite Blue metallic on the sides, while the Style edition reverses this, with a Frozen Tanzanite Blue body and a 46 in Frozen Marina Bay Blue. Both get neon yellow accents, including the kidney grille surround, brake calipers, and a single spoke on each wheel, a nod to racing tire valve indicators. The Sport version adds a bold yellow stripe along the roofline, making it the flashier of the two.

Rossi’s signature and the VR46 logo are featured on the carbon-fiber roof, and more VR46 branding appears on the tailgate. The interior follows the same theme—dark midnight blue upholstery with yellow accents. The M Carbon bucket seats are trimmed in Black/Night Blue Merino leather, with Sao Paulo Yellow Alcantara on the shoulders. A yellow 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel, illuminated VR46 branding on the seatbacks, and an embossed “01|46” badge on the carbon center console make it clear this is something special.

Serious Performance Under the Hood

This isn’t just a styling exercise. Underneath, it’s the same M4 CS, packing a 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six with 550 horsepower. Power is sent through an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and M xDrive all-wheel drive, pushing it from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds (or 3.1 seconds with the 1-foot rollout method) and to 200 km/h in just 11.1 seconds. With the M Driver’s Package included as standard, the top speed is electronically limited to 302 km/h.

BMW M fine-tuned the chassis with adaptive M suspension, a track-focused brake system, and a titanium exhaust with black quad tailpipes. Everything about this car is designed for sharp handling, quick acceleration, and an aggressive exhaust note that lives up to its motorsport pedigree.

A Collector’s Item That Won’t Last Long

With only 92 cars available, demand will be fierce. Rossi’s global fanbase, combined with the M4 CS’s reputation as a raw, track-ready machine, makes this one of the most desirable BMW M models in years. For those lucky enough to get their hands on one, it’s more than just a car—it’s a piece of motorsport history, a tribute to a legend, and an experience money usually can’t buy.

