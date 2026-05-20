MINI USA is hosting a free one-day event at dealerships across the country, and the main draw is actually getting to drive something. Called MINI Match Day, the event gives attendees access to the full MINI lineup for test drives, including exclusive seat time in the 1965 Victory Edition. Beyond the driving, there’s a custom jersey station — your team, your number, your colors — plus a photo activation, foosball, interactive games, and live sets from DJ MINI running throughout the day. The event is free to attend, but spots are limited and registration is required.
What To Expect At The Event
The test drive component is the reason to go if you’ve been on the fence about a MINI. The go-kart handling that the brand has built its identity around since the 2002 relaunch is genuinely hard to convey on paper, and a controlled event setting is a lower-pressure way to experience it than booking a solo dealership appointment. Access to the 1965 Victory Edition is the added hook for anyone who’s already familiar with the standard lineup.
The rest of the day is designed to run alongside the driving rather than replace it — the jersey customization and games give you something to do while you wait, and DJ MINI keeps the energy up. It’s clearly aimed at people who might not walk into a dealership on their own, which is probably fine. The cars tend to do the convincing once someone’s actually in one.
How To Register
Registration is open now through the link below. MINI is describing spots as limited, so if you’re near a participating dealership it’s worth locking in sooner rather than later. Reserve your spot here.
Match Day
Test Drive Included
Custom Jersey
Live DJ
Countdown to kick off. MINI Match Day is taking over — Join MINI USA at a MINI dealership near you for high-energy entertainment, custom experiences, and a full lineup of MINI vehicles ready for you to take for a spin.
Spots are limited. Secure yours before the final whistle.
From quick, responsive handling to iconic design — MINI delivers a drive that’s anything but ordinary.
Only here for a limited time. Spots are limited.
See more of our coverage in your search results.Add BMWBLOG on Google