Free to attend, limited spots -- and yes, you actually get to drive

MINI USA is hosting a free one-day event at dealerships across the country, and the main draw is actually getting to drive something. Called MINI Match Day, the event gives attendees access to the full MINI lineup for test drives, including exclusive seat time in the 1965 Victory Edition. Beyond the driving, there’s a custom jersey station — your team, your number, your colors — plus a photo activation, foosball, interactive games, and live sets from DJ MINI running throughout the day. The event is free to attend, but spots are limited and registration is required.

What To Expect At The Event

The test drive component is the reason to go if you’ve been on the fence about a MINI. The go-kart handling that the brand has built its identity around since the 2002 relaunch is genuinely hard to convey on paper, and a controlled event setting is a lower-pressure way to experience it than booking a solo dealership appointment. Access to the 1965 Victory Edition is the added hook for anyone who’s already familiar with the standard lineup.

The rest of the day is designed to run alongside the driving rather than replace it — the jersey customization and games give you something to do while you wait, and DJ MINI keeps the energy up. It’s clearly aimed at people who might not walk into a dealership on their own, which is probably fine. The cars tend to do the convincing once someone’s actually in one.

How To Register

Registration is open now through the link below. MINI is describing spots as limited, so if you’re near a participating dealership it’s worth locking in sooner rather than later. Reserve your spot here.

One Day Only · Limited Spots MINI

Match Day Reserve Your Drive Free Event

Test Drive Included

Custom Jersey

Live DJ Countdown to kick off. MINI Match Day is taking over — Join MINI USA at a MINI dealership near you for high-energy entertainment, custom experiences, and a full lineup of MINI vehicles ready for you to take for a spin. Reserve My Spot → Spots are limited. Secure yours before the final whistle. Sharper Than Ever.

From quick, responsive handling to iconic design — MINI delivers a drive that’s anything but ordinary. What's On The Full Experience 🚗 Get Behind the Wheel Experience MINI’s signature go-kart handling firsthand — then get exclusive access to the MINI 1965 Victory Edition. 🎽 Custom Match Day Jersey Step onto the field like a champion. Personalized with your team, colors, and number. 📸 Immersive Photo Experience Capture your Match Day moment in a one-of-a-kind photo activation. 🎧 Live Entertainment — DJ MINI Kick back with live beats from DJ MINI all day long. ⚽ Foosball + Interactive Games Challenge your crew at foosball and hands-on interactive games throughout the event. ⚡ MINI × BMW Group “Powered by BMW Group performance DNA, MINI is sharper than ever. Nimble, fearless, and delightfully defiant.” This isn’t just an event. It’s an epic Match Day experience unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Only here for a limited time. Spots are limited. Secure Your Spot →