Rolls-Royce first showed the Cullinan Black Badge in Brenner Green back in July 2021. Fast-forward four years, and the V12-powered SUV revisits the “audacious color” for the facelifted model. The eye-catching luxobarge was displayed earlier this month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. You could mistake the daring color for BMW’s own Java Green, but it stands out more due to the vehicle’s sheer size.

Since Rolls-Royce used the Black Badge version as the basis, this Cullinan also features an assortment of black accents to contrast the look-at-me green paint job. The Brenner Green extends to the wheels, including the self-leveling center caps that keep the RR logo always perfectly upright. When the Cullinan underwent a mid-cycle update last year, it became the first Black Badge model to feature 23-inch alloys. This two-tone set certainly looks the part and comes with yellow brake calipers that tie in with the interior.

Rolls-Royce is no stranger to bold color schemes, having just built a pink Cullinan for an eccentric Chinese customer. There are virtually endless ways to customize a car bearing the Spirit of Ecstasy. In some cases, buyers can actually claim exclusivity on a color. For the right price, a client can work with RR to create a paint job that won’t be replicated on vehicles ordered by other customers.

The Cullinan is already one of the most striking SUVs money can buy, but paint it Brenner Green and it’s sure to turn heads. Rolls-Royce applied a subtle double coachline in black to echo the dark design details reserved for the Black Badge version. The rear-hinged doors remain spectacular, although the Cullinan is no longer the only model in this segment to feature this design. Ferrari’s Purosangue also has “suicide doors.”

If a Rolls-Royce is out of your price range, the next best thing might be the BMW X7. When the second-generation model arrives in 2027, it’ll be joined by a lavish ALPINA version, complete with its own internal codename (G69). However, the venerable V12 engine will remain exclusive to the Cullinan. The twin-turbo 6.75-liter N74 isn’t long for this world, given Goodwood’s ambition to go fully electric by the early 2030s.

Speaking of going all-in on EVs, MINI had a similar goal. However, the other British automaker part of the BMW Group recently decided to stick with combustion engines well into the next decade. As for the core BMW brand, it hasn’t set a cut-off date for ICE. Similarly, ALPINA will continue with gas power for many years to come, but electric models are also planned.

Photos: Bimmer Today