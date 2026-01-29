Looks can be deceiving because this is no ordinary facelift for the S-Class. Mercedes has changed more than half of its flagship model by updating or replacing around 2,700 parts. This is by far the most extensive mid-cycle update the full-size luxury sedan has ever received. You wouldn’t necessarily tell at first glance, as the starry treatment is the most noticeable exterior change.

Mercedes has embedded its famous three-pointed star into the headlights and taillights. To drive the point home, the hood ornament now lights up, and the illuminated grille is filled with hot-stamped stars. It’s a bit too flashy for our tastes, but this level of opulence has become familiar on recent models. We do appreciate the new 20-inch wheels with their intricate 50 cross-spoke design. However, they sure look like they’re an absolute pain to clean.

Compared to the pre-facelift S-Class, the grille is now 20% larger, giving the range-topper an even more imposing stance. Mercedes offers more than 150 paint colors, although none of those featured in the official images are particularly striking. Then again, sedans in this segment are rarely ordered in bold finishes.

Screens Aplenty

The changes become far more obvious once you step inside, where Mercedes doubles down on screens. The 2026 S-Class takes a page from the electric EQS by supersizing its displays. The central display measures 14.4 inches and is now flanked by dual 12.3-inch screens: a digital instrument cluster for the driver and a dedicated display for the front passenger. We’re hearing the BMW 7 Series facelift will also cram a third screen into the dashboard for the person riding shotgun.

In the back, the revised entertainment system has larger 13.1-inch displays featuring built-in HD cameras for video conferencing. You could say it’s both party and business in the back. Additionally, detachable remote controls give rear occupants access to many seat functions, including adjustment, heating, ventilation, and massage. Passengers can also use the remotes to control volume, climate settings, and the electric sunshades.

As with every S-Class before it, the updated W223 is a technological tour de force. It can be ordered with up to 10 external cameras, 5 radar sensors, and a whopping 12 ultrasonic sensors. All this hardware enables the crown jewel of Mercedes’ lineup to drive itself, even in busy urban environments. At launch, MB.Drive Assist Pro will be offered exclusively in China before arriving in the United States, while the Euro-spec model will have to wait for regulations to catch up.

Standard Rear-Wheel Steering And Ultra-Bright Headlights

Going forward, the S-Class comes standard with 4.5-degree rear-wheel steering, though Mercedes will still charge extra for the full 10-degree setup. Elsewhere, the starry headlights use micro-LED technology to cut energy consumption in half, while switching to a single control unit reduces weight by 25 percent. An ultra-range high beam illuminates the road ahead by up to 600 meters. Oh, and let’s not forget the heated seatbelt, which reaches 44°C (111.2°F).

Improved Gas And Diesel Engines

The substantial facelift also brings changes under the hood. The six-cylinder gasoline engine receives a torque boost to 600 Nm (443 lb-ft), rising to 640 Nm (472 lb-ft) when the temporary overtorque function is activated. The M256 Evo is also quieter than before, thanks to reduced NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) following insulation upgrades.

The six-cylinder diesel introduces an industry-first electrically heated catalytic converter that warms the exhaust more quickly so that it reaches optimal operating temperature sooner for improved efficiency. The OM656 Evo has also been further tweaked to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations as Euro 7 looms.

For those wanting more cylinders, the M177 Evo V8 features a flat-plane crank and a revised firing order. It produces 537 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) while lowering NVH levels for smoother, quieter operation. Like the six-cylinder engines, it’s a mild hybrid equipped with a 17-kW integrated starter generator.

Mercedes will also offer the new S-Class as a plug-in hybrid pairing a six-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor for a combined output of up to 577 hp. That’s a massive 74-hp increase, accompanied by a healthy 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque.

The V12 Lives

Until the Maybach S-Class arrives later this year, the only way to get a V12 is to opt for the Guard armored version, which features the venerable twin-turbo 6.0-liter powerhouse.

Now that the 2026 S-Class is officially out, attention turns to BMW’s response: the 7 Series LCI. Expect the revised G70 to surface in the coming months, with production scheduled to begin in July.