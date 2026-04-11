BMW hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but if the latest intel from insider ynguldyn should hold up, the NA5 iX3 M60 xDrive will be a genuinely exciting machine. Production is said to kick off in March 2027, and what it’s expected to bring to the table puts it squarely in really fast car territory.

Rumored Over 600 HP in an X3 Body

The headline figure is the one that’ll raise eyebrows: somewhere between 620 and 630 horsepower from a dual-motor setup. To put that in context, the current X3 M50 — the most powerful gas-powered X3 you can buy — tops out at 381 hp. The iX3 M60 would essentially bring X5 M Competition power levels down into the smaller X3 package.

BMW has already made clear there won’t be another inline-six X3 M. The M60 xDrive is where the performance story goes from here, and if these power figures are accurate, it’s a strong argument for the transition. At least until a fully electric BMW X3 M arrives.

Range and Charging Is The Real Story Though

Power is one thing, but the iX3 M60 also looks set to address one of the original iX3’s biggest criticisms: real-world usability. The standard iX 50 xDrive already delivers up to 400 miles of EPA range and 805 kilometers on the WLTP cycle. Whether the M60 matches that or trades a bit of range for the extra performance remains to be seen — BMW may opt for a larger battery to compensate. Even though we’re inclined to believe they will use the same battery size.

What’s not in doubt is the charging architecture. The 800-volt system will support DC fast charging capable of adding 300 kilometers (186 miles) of range in just 10 minutes. That’s a different ownership experience from the first-gen iX3, and it brings BMW in line with the best charging hardware on the market.

Given the power on offer, it would be surprising if BMW didn’t equip the M60 with an adaptive M suspension — and by all accounts, that’s exactly what’s planned. It’s the kind of hardware you’d expect on any M Performance model, and in something with this much output, it’s more necessity than bonus.

Here’s where it gets really interesting. Beyond the M60, there are credible whispers of a proper full-fat M version — codename ZA5 — with even more power than the M60. No performance figures have surfaced yet, and range would likely take a hit given the added output. BMW M’s electric ambitions are clearly running deep with the new X3, but the M60 will have to carry the flag first.

When Is it Coming?

BMW hasn’t confirmed the model name, the power output, or the March 2027 production date. All of this remains rumor territory — credible rumor territory, given the source, but unconfirmed. What we can say is that the shape of the next-generation iX3 is becoming clearer: serious performance, fast charging, and a lineage that goes beyond the M60 badge.

We’ll be watching for any official confirmation from BMW. Until then, 620 horsepower in an X3 is a very good reason to pay attention.

[Source: ynguldyn]