Article Summary BMW's range-topping electric sedan has a lot to show for following its drastic mid-cycle update.

From the cleaner front fascia to the radically different dashboard design, the i7 brings massive changes over the pre-facelift version.

China's BMW i60 L xDrive doesn't actually have a longer wheelbase, despite the "L" in its name.

The 2026 Beijing Auto Show is in full swing, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to get up close with the i7. Although it’s a facelift rather than a next-generation model, the electric 7 Series looks dramatically different from the pre-LCI version. The i7 is on display alongside its gasoline-powered counterpart, and like the inline-six model, the zero-cylinder sedan wears a two-tone paint finish.

While the Rolls-Royce-style paint treatment has been available since the beginning of the G70 generation, the facelift introduces a completely redesigned front fascia. Mirroring the new 7 Series, the i7 adopts a cleaner bumper with vertical headlights. It still features separate crystal-like daytime running lights in the upper section, but these have also been revised. Additionally, the DRLs now meet the edges of the redesigned kidney grille.

BMW even changed the hood, which rarely happens during a facelift in the automotive industry. At the rear, the taillights are much longer and end in glossy black sections that conceal the trunk release button and rearview camera, including the washer. Front and rear, the iconic roundel is now larger and features a matte finish. The i7 60 L script might suggest it’s a long-wheelbase model, but it has the same proportions as the globally available i7 60.

Although LCIs typically leave the profile untouched, that’s not the case here. We’re not just talking about new wheel designs and body colors, but also a more substantial change. The visible round button for the optional automatic doors is now neatly hidden inside the door handle. Doing so cleans up the profile and further aligns with BMW’s push to simplify the design as part of the Neue Klasse aesthetic.

The most noticeable changes are inside, where BMW could easily make you think this is a next-generation 7 Series. It’s still a G70, but with a completely redesigned dashboard. For the first time, there’s a passenger display. It’s standard on the full-size luxury sedan, so you can’t buy the car without it. We expect to see the 14.6-inch touchscreen again in 2027 when the next-generation X7 is scheduled to arrive.

Much like the i3 and iX3 and their long-wheelbase counterparts, there’s a 17.9-inch infotainment sitting front and center. Nearly as wide as the dashboard, the Panoramic Vision stretches from pillar to pillar. The windshield projection delivers information without requiring you to take your eyes off the road. Don’t go looking for the physical iDrive controller, as BMW has removed it. For the first time in 25 years, the 7 Series no longer has the rotary knob. The G70 LCI ends a legacy that began with the E65 back in 2001.

The facelift also brings changes in the rear, where the 31.3-inch Theater Screen gets a built-in camera for Zoom calls. The 5.5-inch touchscreens in the rear doors let you move the big screen forward and back. You can also adjust the viewing angle for a better cinema-like experience. So-called halo lights in the back of the front headrests are also new, helping create a cozy atmosphere.

BMW will begin production of the 7er at the Dingolfing plant in Germany in July, with deliveries starting later in the year.