Article Summary G-Power now offers a 1,000-PS upgrade for the BMW M5 G90 and M5 Touring G99.

The full package includes software, ECU unlock, downpipes, exhaust, and intercooler upgrades.

Pricing for the complete GP-1000 setup comes to €31,297 before additional optional extras.

If anyone thought the new BMW M5 was already outrageous enough in stock form, G-Power has other ideas. The German tuner has now pushed both the G90 M5 sedan and G99 M5 Touring to 1,000 PS, turning BMW’s already controversial plug-in hybrid super sedan into something even more excessive. In its most extreme form, the package delivers 1,013 PS and 1,200 Nm of torque, according to the figures released by G-Power.

That is a serious jump over the factory output of 727 horsepower and 1,000 Nm, and it shows just how much potential still exists in BMW’s new electrified V8 platform. Love or hate the idea of a hybrid M5, there is clearly plenty left on the table.

G-Power’s conversion is not just about software. The full 1,000-PS setup includes GP downpipes with 200-cell sport catalytic converters, the company’s GP-Deeptone exhaust system, upgraded GP-Performance intercoolers, and an Eventuri carbon intake. In other words, this is a proper hardware package designed to help the engine breathe better, run cooler, and support a meaningful increase in output.

The intake and intercooler upgrades are there for obvious reasons. More air, lower temperatures, better consistency. The downpipes and exhaust system handle the other end of the equation, while also likely giving the M5 a more aggressive soundtrack than the standard car. That will matter to buyers who still find modern hybrid performance cars a little too restrained in the noise department.

Not every customer will want the full four-digit build, so G-Power is also offering several smaller steps along the way.

4 Power Levels Available

The entry point starts at 850 PS and requires no hardware changes. Above that sits a 900-PS version with a sport silencer. The 950-PS package adds downpipes alongside the sport silencer. Then comes the full 1,000-PS setup, which combines the downpipes, intercooler upgrades, and complete exhaust system.

So the lineup is fairly straightforward:

850 PS with no hardware modifications

900 PS with a sport silencer

950 PS with downpipes and sport silencer

1,000 PS with the full hardware package shown here

G-Power has not released performance numbers, but it does not take much imagination to figure out what nearly 300 extra horsepower will do in a car that is already very quick. BMW says the standard M5 needs 3.5 seconds to reach 100 km/h and 10.9 seconds to hit 200 km/h. The stock car covers 100 to 200 km/h in 7.4 seconds, and that is likely where this upgraded version would make its biggest statement.

Spicy Pricing

The full hardware-backed GP-1000 conversion for the BMW M5 G90 and M5 Touring G99 adds up to €31,297 before any optional extras like the V-MAX increase or Eventuri carbon turbo inlet. Based on the configurator screenshots you shared, the breakdown is:

€9,520 for the GP-1000 performance software

€3,332 for the ECU unlock

€5,950 for the sport downpipes

€8,330 for the GP-Deeptone exhaust system

€4,165 for the GP-Performance intercooler

That brings the package total to €31,297. Optional pieces shown separately include a €595 V-MAX increase, a €2,856 Eventuri carbon intake system, and an €892.50 Eventuri carbon turbo inlet.

[Source: G-Power]