Article Summary BMW Czech dealer hosts an M event by gathering a multitude of high-performance cars under the same roof.

The new M2 with a Track Kit is stealing the show but there are other desirable M models.

Many cars have optional M Performance Parts, including an intruder: a 5 Series diesel.

BMW has built only two M2s with the M Performance Track Kit, and one of them is currently in the Czech Republic. You have until April 17 to see the hardcore G87 at the CarTec Olomouc dealer on the Morava River. The track-focused coupe is in good company, flanked by a myriad of M models.

The local dealer is putting its best foot forward by showcasing high-end builds with M Performance Parts. Some of the cars even come in Individual colors, including a few matte (Frozen) finishes. While the tricked-out M2 is the star of the event, the M3 Touring with the center-exit exhaust would be our pick of the M lineup.

Among the many M cars, there’s also an intruder hiding in plain sight. Eagle-eyed readers will spot a 5 Series in 540d guise with a six-cylinder diesel engine. However, even that isn’t an ordinary car, as BMW has equipped it with carbon-fiber body add-ons and 21-inch M Performance wheels.

Considering the M Performance Parts catalog continues to expand, a dedicated website is long overdue. These extras aren’t available through the regular configurator, so you’ll have to visit a dealer to discover what BMW has in store. While the company has a separate site for Individual colors, a similar page for M-branded accessories would be a welcome addition.

Ideally, M Performance Parts would be integrated into the standard configurator, much like some Individual colors. Most upgrades are exclusive to M Performance and M models, but some parts are also available for lesser models. Many of these items enhance styling, though some deliver tangible performance benefits.

For the M2, the new M Track Kit includes a manually adjustable carbon-fiber front splitter. It can only be deployed on a circuit, as it’s not legal for public roads. The swan-neck rear wing is also manually adjustable, and the package adds suspension and chassis upgrades, among other modifications.

Sadly, the special M-color livery shown here isn’t available to purchase. BMW is charging €23,500 (plus tax and installation costs) for the M Performance Track Kit in Germany. The package goes on sale in July.