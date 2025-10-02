We typically associate Frozen paint jobs with M cars or BMW’s highest-end models like the 7 Series. This 5 Series, however, is neither. A new photo shoot gives us a rare opportunity to see a diesel “G60” pampered with Individual goodies. In addition to the matte Portimao Blue paint, it gets 21-inch aero wheels and Silverstone II/Atlas Grey leather upholstery.

Throw in the M Sport Package Pro as shown here, and you’re looking at a diesel 5 Series priced at over €90,000 in Germany. This 540d xDrive also comes with a head-up display, carbon fiber trim, sunshades, and other extras that push the price even higher. It’s a lot of money for a car that isn’t the defunct quad-turbo M550d, let alone an M5, but that’s the reality of 2025 as everything is expensive.

It’s unusual to see such a lavishly equipped BMW with a diesel engine. Europe is the last bastion of this powertrain, but official numbers show it’s slowly fading. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), diesels accounted for just 8.3% of sales in the EU, UK, and EFTA through the first eight months of the year. The latter, the European Free Trade Association, comprises Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Even so, BMW isn’t ready to abandon diesel. The recently announced X5 G65, due in 2026, will still offer an oil-burner. That suggests the B57 has been reworked to meet forthcoming Euro 7 regulations. If so, it should remain in the lineup for years to come. It would only make sense for the next X7 (G67), expected in 2027, to feature it as well.

As for the 5 Series, it’s likely to keep the 3.0-liter diesel until the end of its life cycle. BMW has so far stayed true to its “Power of Choice” motto, offering everything from a diesel 1 Series to a hybrid XM. However, we’re still missing an M Performance 5 Series with a combustion engine. Whether the rumored M560e is actually happening remains unclear.

If you’re already tired of the design just a little over two years after the car’s debut, the facelift could bring a radical change. The G60 is due for a mid-cycle facelift starting with cars built from July 2027. From which point the 5er will adopt the fresh design language pioneered by the return of Neue Klasse. Our spy shots of a camouflaged prototype give us a hint at what to expect.

Photos: Samuel Zaťko / Instagram