Article Summary Bovensiepen, the family behind ALPINA for decades, is restructuring its business after BMW took over the ALPINA brand.

The new setup includes five pillars, from handcrafted Bovensiepen cars to BMW service, engineering, used cars, and spare parts.

Buchloe remains the heart of the business, with the Bovensiepen Zagato leading the company’s next chapter.

In a statement released today, Bovensiepen, a new automaker based in Buchloe, Germany, said it is reorganizing its automotive operations into five areas: Bovensiepen Automobile, engineering and development services, BMW Service, vehicle sales, and original spare parts for vehicles produced in Buchloe through 2025. If the name sounds familiar, it should. The Bovensiepen family is the one behind ALPINA, the legendary Buchloe company founded by Burkard Bovensiepen in 1965 and long known for building some of the most distinctive BMW-based performance luxury cars in the world. BMW announced in 2022 that it would acquire the rights to the ALPINA brand, with the transfer taking effect on January 1, 2026. Since then, the family business has been preparing its next move.

Now we’re seeing what that future looks like. At the center of the new structure is Bovensiepen Automobile, the new luxury-car arm responsible for the Bovensiepen Zagato. The limited-run grand tourer, designed by Zagato and built in Buchloe, produces 611 horsepower, uses a carbon-fiber-heavy body, and requires more than 250 hours of hand assembly per car. Production of the first customer cars is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

Will Continue To Work With BMW

The rest of the business is meant to give the company a broader base. Bovensiepen Engineering will continue development work, including services for BMW Group. Buchloe will also now operate as an authorized BMW Service location, while Bovensiepen Certified Cars will focus on specialist used and classic cars. The company is also expanding its parts business, backed by a new logistics hub that went into operation earlier this year, according to the release.

The company remains led by Andreas and Florian Bovensiepen, and just as importantly, it says it remains committed to Buchloe. That part matters. For enthusiasts, Buchloe is more than a location. It is where decades of ALPINA history were built, refined, and shipped out into the world. Official company information still lists the Bovensiepen operation in Buchloe under the family’s leadership.

There is a workforce element to the restructuring as well. Bovensiepen says personnel changes will be handled mainly through natural turnover, expiring fixed-term contracts, retirement-related agreements, and a limited number of transitional arrangements for around 60 employees.

So even though ALPINA belongs now to BMW, but the Bovensiepen family is not stepping away from the car business. Instead, it is building a new future around its own name, with Buchloe still at the center of it.