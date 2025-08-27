Every year, Monterey Car Week delivers a parade of one-offs, concepts, and ultra-rare machines. But few had people craning their necks quite like the Bovensiepen Zagato. Even better, we didn’t just get to see it parked on the Concept Lawn or at The Quail — we scored a world-exclusive ride with Andreas Bovensiepen himself, the man behind the car and the former CEO of ALPINA.

A New Chapter for the Bovensiepen Name

For BMW enthusiasts, the Bovensiepen name is inseparable from ALPINA. Founded by Andreas’ father and guided into the modern era by Andreas, the small Buchloe-based company built some of the most characterful performance BMWs ever made. When BMW officially acquired ALPINA in 2022, many wondered what Andreas would do next. The answer, it seems, is this: a bold collaboration with Zagato, the legendary Italian coachbuilder.

The car takes the bones of the BMW M4 Convertible and reshapes them into something entirely different. Carbon-fiber body panels, a trademark “double-bubble” roof, and a sleeker silhouette give it presence that the standard M4 can’t match.

More Than an M4 in a Fancy Suit

At first glance, you might think this is just an M4 in couture clothing. It isn’t. Under the hood, the familiar S58 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six has been turned up past 600 horsepower, giving it performance to back up its dramatic lines. Top speed? North of 300 km/h.

Inside, it’s a mix of familiar BMW ergonomics with bespoke details that set it apart. Think of it less as a production car and more as a hand-built GT, aimed at collectors who want something no showroom can offer.

Riding with Andreas Bovensiepen

Our ride took place on the winding roads of Pebble Beach, the kind of scenery that makes any car feel special. Sliding into the passenger seat next to Andreas Bovensiepen added weight to the occasion. Andreas isn’t your typical car executive. He’s the man who helped turn ALPINA into a cult favorite among BMW fans — and as a former 24 Hours of Nürburgring winner, he knows performance from behind the wheel too. Now, he’s channeling that experience into something entirely new.

As we rolled through the pines and along the Pacific, Andreas spoke about why projects like this matter. In his words, it’s about keeping the art of coachbuilding alive, blending German engineering with Italian creativity. Hearing that while watching the Zagato’s long hood stretch out ahead gave the car context that no spec sheet ever could.

And the sound? The Akrapovič exhaust gave it a deeper, harder edge than the standard M4 Convertible. You could hear the difference right away. Along the roadside, people turned their heads and pulled out their phones — proof the Zagato draws just as much attention in motion as it does parked.

Emotions And Cars Still Go Together

Among the dozens of unveilings and concepts during Monterey Car Week, the Bovensiepen Zagato stood out because it felt personal. A passion project. A reminder that, in an era of software-defined cars and EV prototypes, there’s still room for something hand-crafted and emotional.

And for us, the chance to ride in it — with Andreas Bovensiepen at the wheel — was more than just a Car Week highlight. It was a glimpse at what happens when heritage, design, and performance collide. Watch our exclusive ride with Andreas Bovensiepen in the Zagato below: