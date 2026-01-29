There was a lot to unpack yesterday when BMW rolled out a series of spring updates in Europe. We’ll admit that changes to the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe almost flew under the radar. However, there are a few tweaks worth noting. As with all models built from February onward, the F70 and F74 receive the updated roundel with a refreshed look.

Better late than never, dual-zone automatic climate control becomes standard equipment going forward. The compact hatchback and sedan can also be specified with a black roof when ordered in Individual Tanzanite Blue. The most obvious change, however, applies to the M135 as well as the regular 1 Series fitted with the M Sport Package. Both can now be ordered in Cape York Green, a color that first appeared in 2022 on the X1 crossover.

There may be another update on the way, albeit a more subtle one. The revised roundel will coincide with a “new M logo,” although BMW is keeping details about the changes under wraps. For now, the current “M135” typeface has stirred some controversy. Why? The company made the “M” and “1” characters slightly larger than the rest. Of course, the hot hatch is far from being an M1.

It’s the same story with the “M” and “2” in the M235 Gran Coupe and the “M” and “7” in the M760e. The oversized M lettering also appears on the X1 M35i, X2 M35i, and X3 M50, although in these crossovers the model name sits on the left, separated from the M designation mounted on the right.

Looking ahead, BMW hasn’t said whether the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe are among the more than 40 models slated to receive a Neue Klasse update before the end of 2027. There are currently no reports of a Life Cycle Impulse, but it’s hard to imagine Munich letting these cars stagnate.

As for the much-needed electrification of the two nameplates, it won’t happen anytime soon. That said, an i1 (NB0) hatchback and an i2 (NB8) could arrive around the turn of the decade. Until then, the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe continue to be offered without plug-in hybrid or fully electric drivetrains.