Article Summary An official video primarily about the BMW i3 briefly shows a quad-pipe 3 Series.

The gas-fueled prototype is an M Performance version, likely the M350.

The new BMW M350 will replace today's M340i and reportedly pack more power.

By now, you’ve likely seen your fair share of videos featuring the new i3 Sedan. However, this one hides a small Easter Egg at the very end that’s easy to miss. BMW slipped in a prototype of the next-generation 3 Series with a combustion engine. It’s not just any “G50,” but an M Performance model reportedly called the M350.

The gas-powered 3 Series sports sedan appears around the 2:00 mark and is clearly an ICE version, as evidenced by its quad exhaust system. Although a full-fat M3 (“G84”) is on the way, it won’t be available at launch. As a result, the camouflaged prototype serves as an M Lite replacement for today’s M340i, likely retaining the “B58” engine.

Speaking of what’s under the hood, the official video also lets us hear the inline-six soundtrack. According to company insiders, BMW is tuning the turbocharged 3.0-liter engine to around 417 horsepower. That would mark a 31-hp increase over the U.S.-spec M340i and a 48-hp bump compared to the European version.

Since the car is fully camouflaged, there’s little to say about the design. It should largely mirror the new i3, albeit with a longer front end to accommodate the six-cylinder engine. It appears to lack M-specific mirrors, while cutouts in the rear bumper make room for the four exhaust tips. Although many M Performance models have already adopted a quad-exhaust setup, the outgoing “G20” never did.

We wouldn’t expect another M340d, as diesel performance cars are becoming increasingly difficult to justify under Europe’s tightening emissions regulations. BMW did give the X3 40d xDrive a six-cylinder diesel, but without M Performance branding. Whether the “B57” will also make its way into the 3 Series in a non-M variant remains unclear.

The new ICE-powered 3 Series will debut later this year, with production set to begin in Dingolfing before the end of 2026. The M350 is reportedly among the launch models. BMW won’t launch the full-fat M3 before 2028, and when it arrives, it should feature a mild-hybrid “S58” engine. Munich is likely to sell both M variants exclusively with xDrive and automatic transmissions.

For those needing more practicality, a 3 Series Touring has already been confirmed. BMW is considering both ICE and EV versions, and it could even reach the United States. However, beyond confirming its existence, the company has yet to make firm commitments.